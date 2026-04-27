The Best Man V. Food Restaurants You Should Visit At Least Once

There's an old proverb that reads, "How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time." Well, Adam Richman and Casey Webb took that idea and turned it into a hit franchise with "Man v. Food," which ran for more than ten seasons across 14 years, showcasing the two hosts eating just about everything other than an elephant in some of the wildest food challenges ever.

But while those eating challenges led to a lot of funny mishaps, sometimes, when you go to a restaurant, you just want to eat delicious food rather than attempt to ingest an entire cow to win a novelty t-shirt. Luckily, not all of the restaurants showcased on "Man v. Food" are just a pocketful of gluttonous gimmicks. Many offer great dining options in quirky and interesting atmospheres. Others are culinary landmarks chosen by the show to highlight a region's unique style before the host heads off to a different eatery to get their freak on with a 50-pound grinder.

So don't get it twisted: "Man v. Food" is just as much about the "food" part as it is the "v." part. And some of the restaurants featured on the show are downright excellent. Don't believe it? Well, here's your challenge: Try the grub at one of these top spots and see if you don't love it.