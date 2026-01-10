Old-School German Dishes That Are Sadly Disappearing From Tables

There's no denying that German culture, and its food, is prevalent across the world. In particular, you might think of huge pretzels, bratwurst with sauerkraut, and schnitzel during an Oktoberfest celebration. But while iconic German foods are certainly popular at a party, there are many dishes to be enjoyed year-round. Some of the classic recipes dating back hundreds of years have inspired some favorite dishes that many of us enjoy stateside today. German cuisine has even increased in popularity in the last decade.

I know that I have eaten more German-inspired food in recent years. Since marrying into a family with German roots, I've become more familiar with the cuisine. While you may know some of the most common food staples, some old-school German dishes have stepped out of the spotlight. Whether it's due to limited availability of an ingredient, cultural shifts, or forgotten for unknown reasons, they don't continue to make the same impact that they had back in the day. Let's take a look back into food history to find some tasty, traditional German meals that haven't been as prevalent in recent years.