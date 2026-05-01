The State With The Highest-Rated Costco Locations In The US

Thanks to its bulk buys, low prices, and cult-favorite food items, Costco stands apart from most every grocery retailer out there — which is why shoppers don't mind paying for the privilege to walk through its doors. And while members can expect a pretty similar vibe at whichever outpost they enter, some Costco locations across the United States stand out more than others, especially when it comes to customer satisfaction. Because let's be honest, we all want to visit a Costco that has a high rating in this department. So what state do you need to head to check this box? Kansas.

According to a survey by FinanceBuzz, which polled 6,000 Costco customers, the Sunflower State is home to the highest-rated stores based on consumer satisfaction. Kansans gave the big box retailer particularly high marks in the categories of cleanliness, friendliness of the staff, and general inventory, rating them a 9.0, 9.3, and 9.2, respectively. Overall, Kansas Costcos averaged a score of 52.6 out of 60.

Tidiness is, of course, a huge draw when it comes to grocery shopping, especially in warehouse stores like Costco that present a seemingly endless maze of aisles and shelves. And if the staff is friendly and helpful during those times you need assistance navigating it, well, that's also going to make your shopping trip that much better — and a lot less stressful.