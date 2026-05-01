The State With The Highest-Rated Costco Locations In The US
Thanks to its bulk buys, low prices, and cult-favorite food items, Costco stands apart from most every grocery retailer out there — which is why shoppers don't mind paying for the privilege to walk through its doors. And while members can expect a pretty similar vibe at whichever outpost they enter, some Costco locations across the United States stand out more than others, especially when it comes to customer satisfaction. Because let's be honest, we all want to visit a Costco that has a high rating in this department. So what state do you need to head to check this box? Kansas.
According to a survey by FinanceBuzz, which polled 6,000 Costco customers, the Sunflower State is home to the highest-rated stores based on consumer satisfaction. Kansans gave the big box retailer particularly high marks in the categories of cleanliness, friendliness of the staff, and general inventory, rating them a 9.0, 9.3, and 9.2, respectively. Overall, Kansas Costcos averaged a score of 52.6 out of 60.
Tidiness is, of course, a huge draw when it comes to grocery shopping, especially in warehouse stores like Costco that present a seemingly endless maze of aisles and shelves. And if the staff is friendly and helpful during those times you need assistance navigating it, well, that's also going to make your shopping trip that much better — and a lot less stressful.
Reviewers have great things to say about Costcos in Kansas
Costco stores in Kentucky and Georgia followed closed behind with scores of 52.0 and 51.7, but, per the report, Kansans have access to the best of the bunch. As one frequenter of the Costco outpost in Overland Park, Kansas raved in a Yelp review, "This is my friendly neighborhood Costco...The staff is always happy, cheerful and helpful. The store is always clean and most of the items are stocked up which are always at a good value... The bakery always has fresh food items." Another Yelper shared that the location's "meat department is unmatched."
Over in Lenexa, it's the same story. "I have been shopping [at] Costco for about 4 months now and the service is always excellent. They commonly have people at the checkout lines who offer to help if you need it and the cashiers have always been polite and professional," shared a shopper at that Kansas location.
As far as regional offerings go, Kansas is indeed one of the lucky states to have access to the smoked brisket customers love. It's also stocked with Midwestern exclusives like the newly launched Teton Waters Ranch Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst, which is already shaping up to be a new favorite for barbecue season this year. So if you're a Costco member in Kansas, consider yourself among the luckiest in the U.S. And if you're not? You might want to put a cross-country shopping trip on your agenda, just to experience the crème de la crème of Costcos yourself at least once.