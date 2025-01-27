Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Store Has The Best Meat Department?

When it comes to warehouse meat departments, Costco seems uniquely stocked to satisfy every hunger a dedicated meat eater could imagine. But Sam's Club is no small shakes when it comes to a satisfying meat department, either; with aisles of beef, poultry, and specialty selections available, it's a veritable wonderland of fresh-cut possibilities. Though these two warehouse meat departments may appear similar at first sight, there are distinct differences that give one location an advantage over the other. This back and forth between the two can make it challenging to know which is superior, and lingering myths about Costco meat don't help matters.

Calling on my previous practices as a carnivore to discern the differences between these two power warehouse providers, I put on my investigative journalist hat, made a journey into both stores — which happen to be less than a mile from each other in my town — and did a deep dive into the details. The results are a neck-and-neck exploration of how Costco and Sam's Club meat departments cover your carnivorous needs, and which warehouse does it better. From whether Sam's Club sells the best steaks and roasts around to the extensive range of fish and seafood Costco keeps in cold storage, the results provide a lot to chew on.