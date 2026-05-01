Why You Shouldn't Cook Tomatoes On Aluminum Foil

Experienced cooks pick up plenty of do's and don'ts over a lifetime of preparing recipes. Some tips help add a bit of visual flair or extra flavor to dishes. Others are vital for your long-term health, along with that of all of your fellow diners. Cooking tomatoes or tomato-based products on aluminum foil falls into the latter group for reasons related to basic chemistry and health principles.

The issue at hand doesn't just apply to tomatoes. When any highly acidic food is left in close contact with aluminum, a chemical reaction begins that detaches some aluminum particles from the foil, which then leach into the food. Other frequent culprits include the many types of vinegar, citrus, and even wine, as well as salty foods.

To be sure, some aluminum consumption is unavoidable in most modern diets, and low levels are generally seen as harmless. However, cooking acidic foods on aluminum foil can dramatically increase your consumption. Although the science is still somewhat unsettled, studies have suggested potential negative health impacts from consuming excess amounts, including brain diseases like Alzheimer's or bone conditions.