Why Is Coleslaw Served With BBQ?
Whether you are ordering at a restaurant or cooking your own BBQ at home, the choice of your side is almost as important as the meat. Everyone has their favorite, but coleslaw almost always comes up in conversations, especially if you want to add something served cold. The opinions on why coleslaw is the perfect side dish might be as varied as the recipes, but many chefs say the lightness of the coleslaw can balance the fullness of the meat, while the acidity of the vinegar cleanses the palate.
The dish, which takes its name from the Dutch word koolsla, made its way on to American menus when northern European settlers arrived in New York in the 18th century (we outlined the complete history of coleslaw here). Depending on the family recipe or restaurant, shredded cabbage can be combined with any number of ingredients with varying amounts of vinegar, mayo, carrots, spices and maybe a dash of sugar.
Coleslaw provides a tangy, flavorful treat that can complement BBQ, whether you are serving pork, chicken or just grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. In contrast to the smoky rich flavors of meat, the cabbage dish can add a crunchy kick — either in between your nibbles of meat or combined together for one big, yummy bite.
It's a Southern tradition to combine coleslaw and BBQ sauce
For some people, coleslaw isn't just a sideshow in a BBQ meal; it can go right on top. "Slaw dogs" — hot dogs with coleslaw on top — have been a thing in the South for a century, and in some locales, it's just as popular to put the coleslaw right in the middle of a BBQ sandwich, whether you are using pork, chicken or beef for the meat.
In the Carolinas and other places in the South, coleslaw can be more finely chopped and served as a condiment. In some restaurants, the BBQ sauce is served in a container beside the coleslaw. Some cooks even take it a step further, including BBQ sauce as an ingredient in their coleslaw recipe. The combination gives a pink or red tint to the plate while adding a new tang to the dish. These preparations are even more proof that coleslaw and BBQ are a match made in food heaven.
For many families, especially ones in BBQ country, coleslaw recipes are passed down just like the secret ingredient to their ancestor's sauce. But if you don't have time to shred the veggies, toss in the dressing and give the flavors some time to meld, you can probably find some great coleslaw at your local BBQ joint. It's always on the menu. And if you don't have a nearby BBQ spot, here's our ranking, worst to best, for fast-food coleslaw if you need a quick fix.