Why Is Coleslaw Served With BBQ?

Whether you are ordering at a restaurant or cooking your own BBQ at home, the choice of your side is almost as important as the meat. Everyone has their favorite, but coleslaw almost always comes up in conversations, especially if you want to add something served cold. The opinions on why coleslaw is the perfect side dish might be as varied as the recipes, but many chefs say the lightness of the coleslaw can balance the fullness of the meat, while the acidity of the vinegar cleanses the palate.

The dish, which takes its name from the Dutch word koolsla, made its way on to American menus when northern European settlers arrived in New York in the 18th century (we outlined the complete history of coleslaw here). Depending on the family recipe or restaurant, shredded cabbage can be combined with any number of ingredients with varying amounts of vinegar, mayo, carrots, spices and maybe a dash of sugar.

Coleslaw provides a tangy, flavorful treat that can complement BBQ, whether you are serving pork, chicken or just grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. In contrast to the smoky rich flavors of meat, the cabbage dish can add a crunchy kick — either in between your nibbles of meat or combined together for one big, yummy bite.