Hack McDonald's Snack Wraps For Even More Protein

If you're like us, you might have wondered — what's up with people's love of protein-packed everything? While "protein maxxing" continues to trend among health-conscious social media users, new federal dietary guidelines encourage Americans to consume more protein and fewer carbs. The craze has even reached McDonald's, where fans of the recently returned snack wrap have gotten curious about how to "hack" the handheld favorite for more protein. We spoke with Gina Hardy, U.S. vice president of marketing and menu strategy for McDonald's, and she let us in on two simple ways to add more protein to the snack wrap: add an extra chicken strip or a beef patty.

McDonald's basic snack wrap is made with a single McCrispy chicken strip, shredded cheese, lettuce, and sauce (it currently comes in ranch or spicy options). Ordered as is, the snack wrap has 17 grams of protein. An extra McChicken strip adds 10 grams of protein, while a beef patty adds 7 grams. Hardy said these additions to the snack wrap can be made through the in-store kiosk, the mobile app, or in person by ordering through the cashier.