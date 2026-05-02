Hack McDonald's Snack Wraps For Even More Protein
If you're like us, you might have wondered — what's up with people's love of protein-packed everything? While "protein maxxing" continues to trend among health-conscious social media users, new federal dietary guidelines encourage Americans to consume more protein and fewer carbs. The craze has even reached McDonald's, where fans of the recently returned snack wrap have gotten curious about how to "hack" the handheld favorite for more protein. We spoke with Gina Hardy, U.S. vice president of marketing and menu strategy for McDonald's, and she let us in on two simple ways to add more protein to the snack wrap: add an extra chicken strip or a beef patty.
McDonald's basic snack wrap is made with a single McCrispy chicken strip, shredded cheese, lettuce, and sauce (it currently comes in ranch or spicy options). Ordered as is, the snack wrap has 17 grams of protein. An extra McChicken strip adds 10 grams of protein, while a beef patty adds 7 grams. Hardy said these additions to the snack wrap can be made through the in-store kiosk, the mobile app, or in person by ordering through the cashier.
Some customers are going beyond the basic snack wrap add-ons
Beyond the recommended add-ons that appear through the ordering process, some customers have taken their snack wrap hacks a step further. On Instagram, @smaller_sam.pcos shared a video of her customized snack wrap with 34 grams of protein. She accomplished this with a plain snack wrap base (no cheese and no dressing), added two McCrispy strips (taken from a four-count order) for a total of three strips, and topped it off with a side of pickles and spicy buffalo sauce. "The tortilla is way too big for McDonald's snack wrap, and you need the extra chicken," she said.
YouTube food reviewer theendorsement created a "Big Mac snack wrap." He ordered a Big Mac and a Ranch Snack Wrap (with Mac sauce instead of ranch dressing), then removed the chicken strip from the snack wrap and transferred the Big Mac's contents (two beef patties, cheese, pickles, and onions) into the tortilla.
While some have embraced snack wraps and gotten creative with their potential, other McDonald's customers were critical, noting the return of snack wraps didn't hit the same. Redditor u/moonwaternymph opened a thread on r/McDonalds with a photo of a snack wrap and "All wrap, no snack" as part of the caption. Commenters who understood the disappointment said they preferred to create a copycat McDonald's snack wrap at home.