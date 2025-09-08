Copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Snap Wrap Recipe
Though fast-food restaurants are constantly adding and removing items from their menus, very few removals hurt quite as bad as when McDonald's discontinued the iconic Snack Wrap. And sure, the Snack Wrap may officially be back on McDonald's menus nationwide, but the pain of losing it in the first place certainly remains. That's where recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat McDonald's crispy chicken Snack Wrap recipe comes into play — you don't have to worry about the handheld staying on McDonald's menu (or having to hit up the drive-thru at all). You can just make it yourself at home, and it's sure to be even tastier and fresher than the original version.
As De Witt tells us, "This copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Snack Wrap recipe is tasty and incredibly easy to prepare." It's also versatile. She notes that one wrap — which consists of a crispy-fried chicken tender, lettuce, cheese, and homemade ranch, all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla — is the perfect size for a snack or light lunch. "Two wraps with a side of oven fries or a crisp green salad would be perfect for a complete meal," she adds. Though Snack Wraps are back at McDonald's, it's hard to beat the taste of homemade, which is precisely why this copycat recipe is one that you'd be wise to keep in your back pocket.
Gather the ingredients for copycat McDonald's crispy chicken Snack Wraps
De Witt opts for chicken tenderloins as the star of her copycat Snack Wraps since they're just the right size. To dredge and fry the chicken, you'll need flour, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, buttermilk, and vegetable oil.
To make the homemade ranch, you'll need mayonnaise, buttermilk, dried parsley, dried dill, salt, and pepper. If you want to save a little time, however, De Witt notes that you can opt for a store-bought ranch dressing instead. Finally, to complete the wraps, you'll need 6-inch wheat tortillas, shredded iceberg lettuce, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Step 1: Add ranch dressing ingredients to a bowl
Prepare the dressing by adding the mayonnaise, buttermilk, parsley, dill, salt, and pepper to a small bowl.
Step 2: Whisk to combine the ranch
Whisk to combine.
Step 3: Stir the flour with seasonings
Stir together the flour, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder.
Step 4: Dip the chicken in flour
Dip the chicken tender into the flour mixture.
Step 5: Dip the tender in buttermilk
Next dip the chicken into the buttermilk.
Step 6: Dip the tender back into flour, and repeat
Dip the chicken one more time into the flour. Repeat with the remaining chicken tenders.
Step 7: Heat oil in frying pan
Place the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 8: Cook the chicken tenders
When the oil is hot, place the chicken tenders in. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until browned.
Step 9: Flip and continue cooking the chicken tenders
Flip and cook the chicken for another 2 to 3 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 10: Set the tenders aside to drain
Place the tenders on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any extra oil.
Step 11: Begin assembling the wraps
Assemble the wraps by dividing the lettuce between the tortillas.
Step 12: Add the chicken tenders
Add 1 chicken tender to each tortilla.
Step 13: Drizzle on the ranch
Add a couple of tablespoons of ranch dressing to the chicken.
Step 14: Add the cheese
Top with the two cheeses.
Step 15: Fold the tortillas and serve the Snack Wraps
Fold the tortillas and enjoy.
What pairs well with a copycat Snack Wrap?
Copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Snack Wrap Recipe
Our copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Snack Wrap features a crispy-fried chicken tender, lettuce, cheese, and homemade ranch in a wheat tortilla.
Ingredients
- For the Ranch Dressing
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons buttermilk
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon dried dill
- Salt and pepper to taste
- For the Snack Wrap
- ½ cup flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 4 chicken tenderloins
- ½ cup buttermilk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup shredded iceberg lettuce
- 4 (6-inch) wheat tortillas
- ¼ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
- Prepare the dressing by adding the mayonnaise, buttermilk, parsley, dill, salt, and pepper to a small bowl.
- Whisk to combine.
- Stir together the flour, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Dip the chicken tender into the flour mixture.
- Next dip the chicken into the buttermilk.
- Dip the chicken one more time into the flour. Repeat with the remaining chicken tenders.
- Place the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
- When the oil is hot, place the chicken tenders in. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until browned.
- Flip and cook the chicken for another 2 to 3 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
- Place the tenders on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any extra oil.
- Assemble the wraps by dividing the lettuce between the tortillas.
- Add 1 chicken tender to each tortilla.
- Add a couple of tablespoons of ranch dressing to the chicken.
- Top with the two cheeses.
- Fold the tortillas and enjoy.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,031
|Total Fat
|72.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|83.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|1,288.5 mg
|Protein
|33.2 g
What is the history of McDonald's Snack Wrap?
Many of us are familiar with the general rise and fall (and now rebirth) of the McDonald's Snack Wrap: The wrap has quite the colorful history, one that spans nearly decades. The original Snack Wrap first became available in the United States all the way back in 2006, featuring ingredients that look awfully similar to the copycat version De Witt has crafted here — chicken and ranch. "In 2007, a version with grilled chicken and honey mustard sauce became available," De Witt notes, and then, "The Chipotle BBQ version debuted in the early 2010s."
All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for the Snack Wrap, the end became nearer than ever in 2016. This was the year that McDonald's began phasing the Snack Wrap out of its menus, or simply leaving it up to individual franchises to decide if they wanted to continue selling them. Then, in 2020, the Snack Wrap was officially no more, both because they took too long to prepare and weren't bringing in enough sales.
Fortunately for all the Snack Wrap fans out there, however, McDonald's had a change of heart. The Snack Wrap officially returned to McDonald's menus as of July 2025, but now it's simply offered in two flavors: ranch and spicy.
How can I change-up this recipe?
Considering how simple this copycat chicken Snack Wrap recipe is, there's a lot of room to switch things up and really make it your own. For starters, while De Witt favors chicken tenderloins, chicken breasts will work here as well. "I like to use chicken tenderloins for this recipe as they are the perfect size, but sliced chicken breast would work here as well," she explains, adding that "One large breast will yield 4 chicken strips (cut lengthwise)." In terms of cooking the chicken, you aren't limited to De Witt's preferred shallow frying method either. "I chose a shallow fry method for this recipe, which uses less oil but still makes the chicken crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with less mess than deep frying. While I prefer the shallow frying method for this recipe for the tastiest chicken, the tenders can be cooked in an air fryer or oven," she notes, suggesting that you spritz them with oil before air frying or baking, and to cook them at 400 F.
Chicken aside, you can also get creative with the toppings you include in your wrap. "Change up the flavor by substituting barbecue, honey mustard, plum, or hot sauce for the ranch," De Witt suggests. You can also introduce entirely new ingredients to the mix, like corn, beans, or bacon. Finally, you can also use just about any type of cheese that you'd like — a Tex-Mex blend or even feta cheese are De Witt's top suggestions.