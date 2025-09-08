Copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Snap Wrap Recipe

Though fast-food restaurants are constantly adding and removing items from their menus, very few removals hurt quite as bad as when McDonald's discontinued the iconic Snack Wrap. And sure, the Snack Wrap may officially be back on McDonald's menus nationwide, but the pain of losing it in the first place certainly remains. That's where recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat McDonald's crispy chicken Snack Wrap recipe comes into play — you don't have to worry about the handheld staying on McDonald's menu (or having to hit up the drive-thru at all). You can just make it yourself at home, and it's sure to be even tastier and fresher than the original version.

As De Witt tells us, "This copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Snack Wrap recipe is tasty and incredibly easy to prepare." It's also versatile. She notes that one wrap — which consists of a crispy-fried chicken tender, lettuce, cheese, and homemade ranch, all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla — is the perfect size for a snack or light lunch. "Two wraps with a side of oven fries or a crisp green salad would be perfect for a complete meal," she adds. Though Snack Wraps are back at McDonald's, it's hard to beat the taste of homemade, which is precisely why this copycat recipe is one that you'd be wise to keep in your back pocket.