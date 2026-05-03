What Flavor Is Original Red Bull Supposed To Be?

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If someone were to ask you what flavor Red Bull is, you might be able to imagine the flavor perfectly, but be unable to give a straight answer. It's also possible that you could ask 10 people about the flavor, and get 10 different answers. The r/Redbull subreddit provides some pretty good guesses: "Like a weird mix of Sweet Tarts and Smarties, I think" or "Bubble gummy-citrusy-chemically-sweet, hint of floor cleaner in there as well." No one's answer is necessarily wrong. The official flavor of original Red Bull is not listed on the can.

Most of the information on Red Bull's website is vague, with "natural and artificial flavors" indicated on the ingredients list. On Amazon, the Red Bull Energy Drink Pack of 12 cans lists "Red Bull" as the flavor. While the true flavor remains a mystery, understanding the drink's origins and purpose may explain why it has an indefinite flavor.

Something you might not know about Red Bull is that the version we know today is a Westernized interpretation of Krating Daeng, a Thai energy drink created in 1976 for the country's working class. Austrian entrepreneur Dietrich Mateschitz discovered it in the early 1980s, partnered with its creator, and adapted the formula for Western markets by adding carbonation and sweetening. The drink was not originally developed around a flavor profile, but rather function. The interesting mash-up of medicinal, metallic, slight fruitiness, and candy flavors is the result of the active ingredients in the drink.