Confucianist Zhu Zhiyu served the first version of ramen in Japan to Tokugawa Mitsukuni in the 17th century. The country still considers it an important cultural dish, but its fan base has since gone global due to its affordability and easy preparation (particularly thanks to instant packages), as well as its versatility. There are countless easy ways to upgrade a basic bowl of instant ramen, like sprinkling on fresh herbs, dropping in an egg, adding veggies, or drizzling in canned coconut milk. But if you want to transform this dish from a mere snack into a hearty meal, all you need to do is add sliced meat of your choice.

It doesn't matter if you're using a packet or packaged bowl of this soup, or even if you're making a homemade version. Adding sliced meat to the finished product will add a boost of hunger-crushing protein. Additionally, meat will impart its own flavor into the noodles and broth, giving the soup a fantastic hit of umami, and add a complementary chewiness to the otherwise soft noodles. In a nutshell, adding meat to your ramen creates an elevated experience for almost all of your senses.