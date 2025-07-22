Canned Coconut Milk Is The Quickest Way To Upgrade Your Ramen

Instant ramen is a budget-friendly staple that many people have available in their pantries, but it can also be a bit one-dimensional in terms of flavor. Luckily, there are quite a few simple ways to upgrade your instant ramen, from adding an egg to incorporating extra spices or seasonings, and a particularly tasty upgrade is to add some canned coconut milk. It will instantly take your out-of-the-package ramen into elevated comfort food territory, with almost no extra effort required (as long as you have a can opener, that is).

This addition works well for a number of reasons. The biggest one is that coconut milk adds a dose of fat to your ramen, creating a much more luxurious mouthfeel than simple broth. Plus, the slight sweetness of the coconut milk also helps balance out some of the saltiness of the packaged noodles (which can be quite high in sodium) and temper the spiciness if you've opted for a variation with some heat. As a bonus, it complements a huge variety of flavors, making it a versatile addition that can be used regardless of what your go-to ramen is.

That fat also makes the ramen a bit more satiating, turning a simple packet of ramen into a more robust offering. And, since this upgrade doesn't add any dairy, it's suitable for both lactose-intolerant individuals and vegans.