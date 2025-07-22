Canned Coconut Milk Is The Quickest Way To Upgrade Your Ramen
Instant ramen is a budget-friendly staple that many people have available in their pantries, but it can also be a bit one-dimensional in terms of flavor. Luckily, there are quite a few simple ways to upgrade your instant ramen, from adding an egg to incorporating extra spices or seasonings, and a particularly tasty upgrade is to add some canned coconut milk. It will instantly take your out-of-the-package ramen into elevated comfort food territory, with almost no extra effort required (as long as you have a can opener, that is).
This addition works well for a number of reasons. The biggest one is that coconut milk adds a dose of fat to your ramen, creating a much more luxurious mouthfeel than simple broth. Plus, the slight sweetness of the coconut milk also helps balance out some of the saltiness of the packaged noodles (which can be quite high in sodium) and temper the spiciness if you've opted for a variation with some heat. As a bonus, it complements a huge variety of flavors, making it a versatile addition that can be used regardless of what your go-to ramen is.
That fat also makes the ramen a bit more satiating, turning a simple packet of ramen into a more robust offering. And, since this upgrade doesn't add any dairy, it's suitable for both lactose-intolerant individuals and vegans.
A few considerations for best results
First of all, you want to start with a type of ramen that you enjoy, since the coconut milk is building on the flavor packet. We've ranked a few instant ramen brands so you can be confident your upgraded ramen starts with a tasty foundation.
You'll also want to read the count milk label carefully to confirm that you're not getting a sweetened product, as that will give your ramen an entirely different flavor profile. If thickness is important to you, don't swap out canned varieties for milk in the carton. Although it will deliver some of the same flavor, it's more watery. Similarly, while light canned coconut milk will work, the full-fat version is ideal if you want the addition to make the most impact. As for the amount, it depends on your desired end product — a half cup is a good rule of thumb if you just want to add creaminess and depth of flavor to a single packet. In order to embrace the coconut flavor notes more fully (or if you are making several packets of ramen), you could certainly use the entire can.
Since the coconut milk doesn't actually need to be cooked, you can just heat enough to avoid cooling down your ramen. You can add it at the very end of the cooking process.