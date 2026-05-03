José Andrés' Pantry Isn't Complete Without These 3 Seasonings
If you're like us, your pantry is overflowing with all sorts of spices, seasonings, blends, and dried herbs. Home cooks have a tendency to be prepared for any recipe with a fully stocked spice rack. To narrow down what's worth keeping, it's helpful to turn to the experts. Take chef José Andrés, who swears by three international seasonings for a flavor boost.
The first is pimentón, specifically pimentón la Vera, which Andrés called an "absolute non-negotiable" in an interview with Food & Wine. "The smoked paprika [is] traditionally made in Extremadura, Spain. It is an amplifier of flavor, giving everything — soups, stews, sofritos — a deep, smoky warmth," he explained. This doesn't come as a major surprise, considering Andrés is a Spanish native (and a master of paella).
His other choices are less expected. The chef loves Middle Eastern ground sumac's tangy flavor and citrusy profile for all sorts of dishes. "[It's] made from ground berries, which adds a subtle acidity to tomato sauces and rice, but is also great to sprinkle on scrambled eggs or even mix into guacamole," he explained. Finally, there's furikake, a Japanese seasoning blend that Andrés uses on egg sandwiches. "It gives a punch of umami and an amazing crunchy texture that's perfect on rice or as a sprinkle on seaweed tacos," he said.
José Andrés' favorite seasonings can improve countless recipes
José Andrés' favorite seasonings work wonders. If you're new to pimentón, know there are three main types: dulce, agridulce, and picante (sweet, bittersweet, and hot). Whether you use it on veggies or meat, Andrés advises starting with agridulce. When using sumac, the fresher it is the better; find one that's deep-red in color at a Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, or Levantine grocer for top-tier quality. As for furikake, the ingredients vary, but most include sesame seeds, nori, salt, and sugar. To achieve a robustly savory, fishy flavor, make sure it contains bonito flakes or dried shrimp.
Some brands are a notch above. Andrés says the best pimentón is from La Vera in Extremadura, Spain; he uses Pimentón El Angel. He didn't specify his favorite sumac, but Burlap & Barrel, The Spice House, and Whole Spice have good options. Trader Joe's Nori Komi Furikake is a stellar choice as well (Andrés loves the grocery chain).
There are plenty of ways to use these seasonings. Pimentón will bring anything from a risotto recipe to kebabs to braised cabbage to life, especially if it's fresh. It's also the key to Spanish chorizo's color and flavor. Sumac is essential to fattoush and za'atar, and a common addition in hummus and baba ganoush. Furikake is typically a rice garnish, but it's also tasty on popcorn, roasted veggies, fish, ramen, and eggs. It's a delicious crunchy topping for fries, too.