José Andrés' Pantry Isn't Complete Without These 3 Seasonings

If you're like us, your pantry is overflowing with all sorts of spices, seasonings, blends, and dried herbs. Home cooks have a tendency to be prepared for any recipe with a fully stocked spice rack. To narrow down what's worth keeping, it's helpful to turn to the experts. Take chef José Andrés, who swears by three international seasonings for a flavor boost.

The first is pimentón, specifically pimentón la Vera, which Andrés called an "absolute non-negotiable" in an interview with Food & Wine. "The smoked paprika [is] traditionally made in Extremadura, Spain. It is an amplifier of flavor, giving everything — soups, stews, sofritos — a deep, smoky warmth," he explained. This doesn't come as a major surprise, considering Andrés is a Spanish native (and a master of paella).

His other choices are less expected. The chef loves Middle Eastern ground sumac's tangy flavor and citrusy profile for all sorts of dishes. "[It's] made from ground berries, which adds a subtle acidity to tomato sauces and rice, but is also great to sprinkle on scrambled eggs or even mix into guacamole," he explained. Finally, there's furikake, a Japanese seasoning blend that Andrés uses on egg sandwiches. "It gives a punch of umami and an amazing crunchy texture that's perfect on rice or as a sprinkle on seaweed tacos," he said.