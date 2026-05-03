The Water Brand Frank Sinatra Requested By Name Backstage

With so many bottled waters on the market, you hardly need to settle for tap. But you likely have a favorite, as different bottled waters taste different for a number of reasons. Some are enhanced with minerals for flavor, while others vary in taste based on the water source. That said, it's no wonder so many of us are loyal to a particular brand. Take Frank Sinatra, who was partial to Evian.

According to one of the singer's riders, which revealed all his backstage requests for the dressing room, Sinatra asked for six bottles of Evian spring water. He also listed 12 water glasses, a large bottle of Perrier, a type of sparkling water, and an additional bottle of spring water. It's unclear why Sinatra wanted so much H2O on hand, but if you consider the tea bags, honey, citrus fruit, soup, and cough drops also on the rider, he may have simply been preparing his voice for a long night of crooning.

Singers need to stay thoroughly hydrated to keep their vocal cords lubricated. Tea and warm or room temperature water with lemon and honey can soothe your throat after a long performance. While the rider implies that Sinatra was readying his pipes for the crowd, it also lists caffeine, alcohol, carbonated drinks, and dairy, which experts say can dehydrate and stress your vocal cords. So, Sinatra wasn't a total purist; he wanted to nurture his voice without giving up his cocktails.