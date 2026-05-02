Why Southern Comfort Isn't Really Considered True Whiskey

The world of whiskey is a wide and diverse one. There's scotch, bourbon, Canadian, Japanese, and so many other distinct styles of this flavorful spirit. At the same time, there are also some familiar bottles often lumped in with whiskey that don't quite meet the true definition of the product. Among them is Southern Comfort, which falls short of "true whiskey" status in a few key ways.

True to its name, Southern Comfort was invented in 1874 in one of the South's most notable cities: New Orleans. Bartender Martin Wilkes Heron came up with the concoction, which he created by blending whiskey, fruits, and spices. The presence of additives like these is one of the key factors that determines a liquor vs. a liqueur, along with the added sweetness that Southern Comfort also includes. This firmly sets it among the latter group, unlike pure, unadulterated whiskey.

Ingredients and production process aside, Southern Comfort also doesn't meet the definition of whiskey in another important way, which is its alcohol-by-volume (ABV). By federal law, alcohol producers can't call a product whiskey if it isn't at least 40% ABV in its bottled form. Southern Comfort sits at a still-strong-but-just-shy 35% ABV.