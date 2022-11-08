Southern Comfort's Hilarious New 'Drinking Pants' Are Perfect For Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, what's on your mind when it comes to the holidays? Most Americans will be making Thanksgiving dinner themselves and prepping at home. If you're part of this group and are in charge of the main dish, you'll want to know the right way to roast a turkey in order to wow your friends and family. But if you prefer not to cook, these are also some great restaurants to celebrate Thanksgiving in the United States.

While it's likely you've thought about your Thanksgiving food, have you planned your dinner outfit? Southern Comfort has, which is why the company is selling a special pair of lounge pants for the holiday season. In a press release sent to Mashed, Southern Comfort announced the release of "drinking pants," a casual and comfortable pair of bottoms designed specifically with booze in mind. With these pants, you'll be able to raise a shot glass any time during the Thanksgiving festivities.