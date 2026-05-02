Make Egg Salad Way Tastier With This Simple Herb

While you can use dried tarragon, going with the fresh stuff is always best. You can make an easy egg salad recipe and simply add some finely chopped tarragon. But if you want more crunch and just a tad more anise flavor, fresh chopped fennel goes perfectly with it. Other solid additions include chopped bell peppers and green onions. A tarragon egg salad is perfectly delicious on white or sourdough, but the extra herbal oomph lends itself well to a dark rye or pumpernickel.

If you want a steady supply of tarragon, it's fairly easy to grow it at home. It's a perennial, so it can keep producing its tasty little leaves for many years, although plants are likely to last much longer in the garden, than in a pot on a windowsill. They like sunny, partially shaded spots, with well-drained soil. If you're growing tarragon in a pot, you'll want something at least 12 inches wide, to give the roots room to spread.

Beyond egg salad, a little tarragon (fresh or dried) is great on eggs in any preparation, just a little sprinkle on fried or scrambled eggs will give them more savory depth. Tarragon is yummy on roasted potatoes and roasted veggies, particularly when added to recipes that already use rosemary — the two herbs complement each other wonderfully. Tarragon also makes an easy flavor-booster for soups and sauces and is the secret ingredient that takes fries to the next level. And, while tarragon works with just about any protein, it's particularly good on chicken and fish, where you can really taste its flavor shine.