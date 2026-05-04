What Is A 'Fridge Cigarette?'

If you've heard mention of a "fridge cigarette" on social media, you would be right to think it refers to a chilled stick of nicotine — but that's not quite what it means. In a TikTok video posted by reallyrachelreno, she is seen opening a can of Diet Coke with the caption, "Overheard someone call Diet Coke a 'fridge cigarette' and nothing's been more true to me since." We can explain.

In the past, when the mid-afternoon slump hit the workplace, employees might have used it as an opportunity to take a smoke break. Now, instead of stepping outside to light up a cigarette, you might open the fridge and crack open a Diet Coke. The term "fridge cigarette" isn't so much about the soda itself, but the ritual of pausing work or chores to partake in a cold beverage you enjoy.

In the comments, someone wrote, "Wow, that's so real. It just takes the edge off," and another responded with, "Sometimes I think, 'oh thank god' after the first sip ." One user shared, "Sometimes mom gets stressed and just needs a vice lol." While Diet Coke has a cult following, the fridge cigarette is open to interpretation. Some might prefer a Diet Dr. Pepper. You could also doctor up Dua Lipa's viral Diet Coke by adding pickle juice and jalapeños. A TikTok user named liv_irl demonstrated how a popular coffee shop makes its own version of a fridge cigarette: a Diet Coke base, ice, a shot of espresso, and sweetened cold foam on top.