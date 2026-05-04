What Is A 'Fridge Cigarette?'
If you've heard mention of a "fridge cigarette" on social media, you would be right to think it refers to a chilled stick of nicotine — but that's not quite what it means. In a TikTok video posted by reallyrachelreno, she is seen opening a can of Diet Coke with the caption, "Overheard someone call Diet Coke a 'fridge cigarette' and nothing's been more true to me since." We can explain.
@reallyrachelreno
time for a crispy ciggy in the summer @Diet Coke #fyp #dietcoke
In the past, when the mid-afternoon slump hit the workplace, employees might have used it as an opportunity to take a smoke break. Now, instead of stepping outside to light up a cigarette, you might open the fridge and crack open a Diet Coke. The term "fridge cigarette" isn't so much about the soda itself, but the ritual of pausing work or chores to partake in a cold beverage you enjoy.
In the comments, someone wrote, "Wow, that's so real. It just takes the edge off," and another responded with, "Sometimes I think, 'oh thank god' after the first sip ." One user shared, "Sometimes mom gets stressed and just needs a vice lol." While Diet Coke has a cult following, the fridge cigarette is open to interpretation. Some might prefer a Diet Dr. Pepper. You could also doctor up Dua Lipa's viral Diet Coke by adding pickle juice and jalapeños. A TikTok user named liv_irl demonstrated how a popular coffee shop makes its own version of a fridge cigarette: a Diet Coke base, ice, a shot of espresso, and sweetened cold foam on top.
How Diet Coke is similar to an actual cigarette
There's neuroscience behind why a Diet Coke and a cigarette might satisfy a similar craving. Cigarettes contain nicotine, a stimulant found in all tobacco products. Diet Coke contains caffeine, which is also a stimulant, but a much milder one. Nicotine and caffeine both cause your brain to release dopamine, a compound that creates a feel-good sensation in the body and mind. You might want a cigarette for the comforting feeling of smoking, or a Diet Coke for the crisp, refreshing flavor. Either way, dopamine is part of the equation.
According to Psychology Today, wanting caffeine is more than just the desire to be more alert. Your brain begins to associate it with a dopamine release, reinforcing the behavior. You're not only craving the energy boost, but also the hit of pleasure that comes with it. Nicotine is more powerful than caffeine when it comes to releasing dopamine, but the brain craves it in a similar way — not just for the stimulation, but also for the intensity of the dopamine release.
Diet Coke and other sodas can be addictive, just like cigarettes and nicotine, so there should be a limit to how much Diet Coke you drink each day. In a TikTok video from savourygirl, she adds multiple cans of Diet Coke to a giant goblet of ice, after stating, "What do you know about a fridge cig? It's an ice-cold Diet Coke, babe. Personally, I'm addicted."