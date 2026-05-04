This Texas Brisket Has Been Called Meat-Flavored Butter — And It's One Of The Best In The State
Brisket has been at the heart of the Central Texas barbecue scene since at least the 1960s. It's a time-consuming labor of love to prepare, has minimal sauce to mask the meat, and its fall-apart-tender texture and fatty, savory flavor keep folks coming back. But of all the brisket-slinging joints in Texas, Franklin Barbecue in Austin is regarded as one of the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S.
The institution started as a roadside trailer on a Texas interstate in 2009. Today, folks travel for founder Aaron Franklin's top-tier beef. Several celebrities have even made the trek, like Anthony Bourdain and President Barack Obama. Franklin has received numerous accolades for his food, including a James Beard Award for Best Chef. In 2020, he was even inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame.
Tourists and locals alike flock to his resto for lunch, and it's one of the spots where the long line is totally worth the wait. "The queue was long but the beef brisket was worth it. Great friendly service from the staff in this iconic restaurant!" wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "The brisket melted in my mouth. The sides were delicious, too. And the dessert. Wow. I can't wait to go back," raved another. Even though the hype is real, customers advise arriving early for the full experience. "Get in line by 10:30am or you may not get brisket! Food is fantastic!" one diner warned.
Franklin Barbecue's menu is delectable, but there's plenty of competition
Aside from Franklin's brisket, other top-tier menu items include the pork ribs, pulled pork, sausages, turkey, and weekends-only beef rib. Sides include potato salad, coleslaw, and pinto beans, as well as white bread and house sauces. Other BBQ joints in the area offer more, like mac and cheese and green beans, but Franklin's puts all its energy into the meat. That said, the pie menu is a must, with varieties like bourbon banana and pecan.
Franklin has downsides, too. The line is famously and consistently long, and the food is expensive. One Reddit user paid $88 for assorted meats with no sides. While they "would have been happy paying double that," since it was the "best brisket I've had by a mile," there are other solid options in Austin that might cost you less money and patience. Favorites include Terry Black's Barbecue, La Barbecue, and Stiles Switch BBQ.
Of course, you can try making your own brisket at home. But be warned: The painstakingly long, meticulous cooking process (and special equipment, like a smoker or pit) is what makes Texas barbecue so unique. Pitmasters can spend 20 hours or more slow-cooking a brisket, usually outdoors with massive smokers or pits, so the one you prepare may not be quite as authentic as these aforementioned outposts. That said, Texas-style brisket doesn't require many ingredients besides salt and pepper — a plus for a home cook.