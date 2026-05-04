This Texas Brisket Has Been Called Meat-Flavored Butter — And It's One Of The Best In The State

Brisket has been at the heart of the Central Texas barbecue scene since at least the 1960s. It's a time-consuming labor of love to prepare, has minimal sauce to mask the meat, and its fall-apart-tender texture and fatty, savory flavor keep folks coming back. But of all the brisket-slinging joints in Texas, Franklin Barbecue in Austin is regarded as one of the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S.

The institution started as a roadside trailer on a Texas interstate in 2009. Today, folks travel for founder Aaron Franklin's top-tier beef. Several celebrities have even made the trek, like Anthony Bourdain and President Barack Obama. Franklin has received numerous accolades for his food, including a James Beard Award for Best Chef. In 2020, he was even inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame.

Tourists and locals alike flock to his resto for lunch, and it's one of the spots where the long line is totally worth the wait. "The queue was long but the beef brisket was worth it. Great friendly service from the staff in this iconic restaurant!" wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "The brisket melted in my mouth. The sides were delicious, too. And the dessert. Wow. I can't wait to go back," raved another. Even though the hype is real, customers advise arriving early for the full experience. "Get in line by 10:30am or you may not get brisket! Food is fantastic!" one diner warned.