This Restaurant Chain Once Had 200+ Locations — Now Only A Few Remain
Lots of nostalgic restaurant chains are becoming cool again, perhaps due to consumers collectively yearning for a simpler time. While the push for nostalgic experiences should be a boon to The Ground Round, a wildly popular family-style restaurant that dominated the '80s, the establishment appears to be in dire straits. Currently, Ground Round has one location each in North Dakota, Ohio, and Massachusetts. That leaves the total number of stores at three, a far cry from the 200-plus restaurants in operation during the chain's heyday.
Howard Johnson's developed the Ground Round concept in the late '60s and founded the initial restaurant in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The goal was to revamp existing HoJo's restaurants that weren't living up to expectations; as a result, the brand introduced The Ground Round as a fun, family-oriented establishment. Despite its popularity, the concept lost its appeal over time, and the company ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2004. A group of franchisees managed to push through and keep certain locations afloat, but that success was short-lived. After learning that the current owners were eager to sell, new owners acquired the brand in 2024 with the goal of returning the business to its former glory.
Despite obstacles, The Ground Round has returned to its roots
Although The Ground Round has experienced its share of struggles over the years, don't count it out just yet. The restaurant made our list of popular '80s chains making a comeback, alongside Sizzler and Bennigan's. And according to a 2024 interview with Restaurant Business, new owners Joseph and Nachi Shea purchased the brand due to their love for the original concept. As Joseph explained, "I have the fondest memories of a place we loved to go for food and fun and that is something we are working diligently to bring back." That explains why the Sheas chose to establish the newest location in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, The Ground Round's birthplace.
Their commitment is also evident on the restaurant's website, which states, "It's not just a comeback; it's a revival, a testament to the enduring appeal of good food, good company, and the comforting embrace of nostalgia." As for the menu, The Ground Round features an eclectic mix of dishes in keeping with its family-friendly theme. Along with burgers and sandwiches, it offers soups, salads, pasta, seafood dishes, steak, and plenty of desserts. The establishment also features an expansive drink menu replete with beer, wine, and cocktails. While pinpointing a Ground Round location isn't easy due to their scarcity, this ode to '80s dining may be worth checking out if you can.