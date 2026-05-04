This Restaurant Chain Once Had 200+ Locations — Now Only A Few Remain

Lots of nostalgic restaurant chains are becoming cool again, perhaps due to consumers collectively yearning for a simpler time. While the push for nostalgic experiences should be a boon to The Ground Round, a wildly popular family-style restaurant that dominated the '80s, the establishment appears to be in dire straits. Currently, Ground Round has one location each in North Dakota, Ohio, and Massachusetts. That leaves the total number of stores at three, a far cry from the 200-plus restaurants in operation during the chain's heyday.

Howard Johnson's developed the Ground Round concept in the late '60s and founded the initial restaurant in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The goal was to revamp existing HoJo's restaurants that weren't living up to expectations; as a result, the brand introduced The Ground Round as a fun, family-oriented establishment. Despite its popularity, the concept lost its appeal over time, and the company ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2004. A group of franchisees managed to push through and keep certain locations afloat, but that success was short-lived. After learning that the current owners were eager to sell, new owners acquired the brand in 2024 with the goal of returning the business to its former glory.