We Tried 10 Candy Brand's Ice Cream Bars And This Was Hands Down The Best

Certain frozen treats are timeless, ice cream sandwiches among them. But as much as we love the classics, we'll never turn down a modern collab between an ice cream and a classic candy bar. Since the Snickers ice cream bar hit freezers in 1989, many other popular brands have created their own frosty delicacies. Mashed contributor Sam Zwick ranked 10 candy-brand ice cream bars from worst to best to find out which ones are worth the splurge. Spoiler: The Butterfinger ice cream bar took the crown.

In case you've never eaten a Butterfinger, it's a thick bar of flaky, sticky, peanut butter-flavored crisp coated in chocolate. The interior of the ice cream bar version contains the same peanut butter crisp, plus Butterfinger-flavored ice cream (the chocolate exterior is the same). Zwick wasn't sure if he'd like the famously dense, crunchy center of the candy in a frozen treat, but he ended up pleasantly surprised.

"The ice cream tastes exactly like the candy bar, but the star of this show is the crispy Butterfinger layer, which has ditched density for a light, crispy texture that melts in your mouth," Zwick wrote. "There's still a subtle crunch, but this layer is closer to a super airy wafer than what you expect from a Butterfinger." He went on to explain that he admired the clear vision behind the product — it stayed true to its predecessor but changed enough that it lent itself to the new format.