We Tried 10 Candy Brand's Ice Cream Bars And This Was Hands Down The Best
Certain frozen treats are timeless, ice cream sandwiches among them. But as much as we love the classics, we'll never turn down a modern collab between an ice cream and a classic candy bar. Since the Snickers ice cream bar hit freezers in 1989, many other popular brands have created their own frosty delicacies. Mashed contributor Sam Zwick ranked 10 candy-brand ice cream bars from worst to best to find out which ones are worth the splurge. Spoiler: The Butterfinger ice cream bar took the crown.
In case you've never eaten a Butterfinger, it's a thick bar of flaky, sticky, peanut butter-flavored crisp coated in chocolate. The interior of the ice cream bar version contains the same peanut butter crisp, plus Butterfinger-flavored ice cream (the chocolate exterior is the same). Zwick wasn't sure if he'd like the famously dense, crunchy center of the candy in a frozen treat, but he ended up pleasantly surprised.
"The ice cream tastes exactly like the candy bar, but the star of this show is the crispy Butterfinger layer, which has ditched density for a light, crispy texture that melts in your mouth," Zwick wrote. "There's still a subtle crunch, but this layer is closer to a super airy wafer than what you expect from a Butterfinger." He went on to explain that he admired the clear vision behind the product — it stayed true to its predecessor but changed enough that it lent itself to the new format.
The Butterfinger ice cream bar already has plenty of fans
If you haven't tried this nostalgic candy in years, just be aware that Butterfingers don't taste the same anymore. That's because the parent company changed from Nestlé to Ferrara (an American outpost of Ferrero) sometime around 2018. The candy's recipe changed, too, reportedly for the better. With this improvement eventually came the Butterfinger ice cream bar, which hit freezers in April 2026 alongside similar Baby Ruth and 100 Grand products.
If you doubt the viability of this Butterfinger mashup, take it from reviewers who've already tried it. "They taste great and very much like the candy bar," one Reddit user wrote. "My absolute favorite ice cream bar. I never expected them to be so delicious," expressed another. "This might be the best candy bar-ice cream adaptation I've ever seen ... this is just so well-executed," Josh Jordan of @snackolator said in a TikTok review.
Even though these store-bought ice cream bars just rolled out, they shouldn't be hard to find. An April 2026 press release announcing their debut reported that they're in retail freezers nationwide. Jordan found them at Kroger and noted that Albertsons will carry them soon. You can also likely find them at ACME, Walmart, Giant, Hy-Vee, and ShopRite, to name a few chains. You may also be able to order them for delivery on Instacart or Gopuff. To save yourself the guesswork, turn to the treats' online locator.