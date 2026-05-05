Why Did Starbucks Stop Selling Unicorn Frappuccinos?

With Swedish pop icon Zara Larsson's dolphins, unicorns, and rainbow-themed rebrand taking the world by storm, you might have found yourself wondering where all of the fun unicorn-centric food items went. There was a time when everything was centered around the mythical creature, from unicorn cakes to Aldi's unicorn crème cookies. Even Starbucks participated in the trend, with a magical pink and blue drink called the Unicorn Frappuccino. But if you've been to a Starbucks recently, you'll know the frozen sip is no longer on the menu. So, where did it go?

First released in 2017, the coffee chain described the Unicorn Frappuccino as a "creme Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle" (via Los Angeles Times). The beverage was topped with whipped cream, and turned from purple to pink once stirred.

While there's no definitive answer on why this drink disappeared from Starbucks menus, one possible explanation is that it was a limited-edition Frappuccino. The unicorn refreshment hit menus on April 19, and only stayed there until April 23. Another alleged reason for the drink's short-lived stint was that the Frappuccino's complicated creation process frustrated many baristas, who begged customers not to order it. One overwhelmed worker complained, "For the love of god and everything that is good, don't get the unicorn [F]rappuccino" (via Today).