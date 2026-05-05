Why You Don't Really Need A Menu At This Classic Southern Steakhouse
Most restaurants follow a basic routine when welcoming guests. You're greeted, seated, and offered a menu to see what the restaurant is offering. Charlie's Steak House in New Orleans, Louisiana, is one of the oldest steakhouses in America, and it certainly isn't "most restaurants." If you wait for a menu, you'll be waiting forever. Since opening its doors in 1932, Charlie's has never handed out physical menus. And, no, it doesn't have the QR code menus that Boomer's hate. The servers are well-versed in the steaks and sides available, so all you need to do is listen to them, ask any questions you may have, and select your choices.
While newcomers might be caught off guard by this unusual practice, it's just another night at Charlie's for regular customers. In fact, the restaurant's website says, "You don't ask for a menu at Charlie's unless it's your first time, and that's when everybody laughs at you." This is just part of the restaurant's charm. Charlie's cooks up some seriously delicious steaks, but you won't find a hint of the pretentiousness you might encounter at some high-end steakhouses. It isn't fancy; on the contrary, it's warm, welcoming, and makes good food and drinks the priority. For almost 100 years, the formula (and lack of menus) has worked. Even after two devastating closures prompted worries that Charlie's would close for good, it remains an important fixture in the bustling culinary community of New Orleans.
What can you order at Charlie's Steak House?
Some diners might find the unconventionality of no menus sort of exciting, but others prefer to have an idea of what their choices are when visiting a new restaurant. For those in the latter camp, the Charlie's Steak House website lists its dishes. As steaks go, there are generously-sized cuts, ranging from filet mignon and ribeye to a New York strip and T-bone. Charlie's also offers lamb chops, a pork chop, and a tuna steak. Classic steakhouse sides include crispy onion rings, creamed spinach, mushrooms, potatoes au gratin, wedge salad, and steak fries. It's unclear if there are drink menus at the eatery, but Charlie's has a wide selection of wines, cocktails, and beers.
Fans of the restaurant appreciate how Charlie's blends a casual atmosphere with exceptional food. One Yelp review stated, "Those coming that expect 5-star white tablecloth – this is [not] for you. It's old, dated, and unassuming – great food, cheap drinks, and classic Nola." Another Yelp reviewer said, "An incredible New Orleans classic! The service is excellent, the food is divine, and the atmosphere makes you feel like you're with family."