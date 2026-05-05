Why You Don't Really Need A Menu At This Classic Southern Steakhouse

Most restaurants follow a basic routine when welcoming guests. You're greeted, seated, and offered a menu to see what the restaurant is offering. Charlie's Steak House in New Orleans, Louisiana, is one of the oldest steakhouses in America, and it certainly isn't "most restaurants." If you wait for a menu, you'll be waiting forever. Since opening its doors in 1932, Charlie's has never handed out physical menus. And, no, it doesn't have the QR code menus that Boomer's hate. The servers are well-versed in the steaks and sides available, so all you need to do is listen to them, ask any questions you may have, and select your choices.

While newcomers might be caught off guard by this unusual practice, it's just another night at Charlie's for regular customers. In fact, the restaurant's website says, "You don't ask for a menu at Charlie's unless it's your first time, and that's when everybody laughs at you." This is just part of the restaurant's charm. Charlie's cooks up some seriously delicious steaks, but you won't find a hint of the pretentiousness you might encounter at some high-end steakhouses. It isn't fancy; on the contrary, it's warm, welcoming, and makes good food and drinks the priority. For almost 100 years, the formula (and lack of menus) has worked. Even after two devastating closures prompted worries that Charlie's would close for good, it remains an important fixture in the bustling culinary community of New Orleans.