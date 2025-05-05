These Are The Oldest Steakhouses In America

The American steakhouse has roots all the way back to the mid-1800s when Delmonico's first opened in New York City. Today, you can find a steakhouse in almost any city or town, no matter the size. However, these 13 steakhouses have stood the test of time — many are over a century old and are still operating. What makes them stand apart from the competition?

These restaurants stay true to what they do best: steak. The chefs carefully select the highest grade beef possible and cook it according to expert specifications to ensure the best quality results. These steakhouses have been perfecting their offerings for decades and have gained a loyal following across generations, so you know you're in for a mouthwatering treat when you visit.

It's no surprise that several of these steakhouses are located in New York City. If you live in the Big Apple or are in town for a visit, you can sample delicious steaks from several of the oldest steakhouses in the country in one weekend. If not, there are other contenders sprinkled throughout the country, all worth visiting in due time. Here's everything to know about the 13 oldest steakhouses in America.

