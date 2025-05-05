These Are The Oldest Steakhouses In America
The American steakhouse has roots all the way back to the mid-1800s when Delmonico's first opened in New York City. Today, you can find a steakhouse in almost any city or town, no matter the size. However, these 13 steakhouses have stood the test of time — many are over a century old and are still operating. What makes them stand apart from the competition?
These restaurants stay true to what they do best: steak. The chefs carefully select the highest grade beef possible and cook it according to expert specifications to ensure the best quality results. These steakhouses have been perfecting their offerings for decades and have gained a loyal following across generations, so you know you're in for a mouthwatering treat when you visit.
It's no surprise that several of these steakhouses are located in New York City. If you live in the Big Apple or are in town for a visit, you can sample delicious steaks from several of the oldest steakhouses in the country in one weekend. If not, there are other contenders sprinkled throughout the country, all worth visiting in due time. Here's everything to know about the 13 oldest steakhouses in America.
Delmonico's in New York City
Delmonico's began in 1827 as a small shop that sold pastries, coffee, chocolate, wines, liquors, and cigars. The Delmonico brothers had such a great reception that they bought a plot of land in 1837 at the intersection of Beaver, William, and South William streets and opened the first fine dining restaurant in the United States. The restaurant counted multiple stories and offered private dining rooms and a basement with the largest private wine cellar in the city. In 1850, chef Alessandro Fellippini developed the Delmonico Steak, which the restaurant has been known for ever since. The steak is still prepared according to chef Fellippini's instructions, so you can go back in time to taste what folks ate almost 200 years ago.
After a couple of decades in business, Charles Ranhofer was named the Chef de Cuisine and created menu items that are still popular today, like eggs Benedict, baked Alaska, lobster Newburg, and chicken a la Keene. In 1923, the brothers had to close the steakhouse, but just three years later, Italian immigrant Oscar Tucci purchased Delmonico's and brought it back to life. Although the restaurant has been renovated over the years, its charm stays intact. If you'd like to visit, you can make reservations for parties of up to 10 guests starting 90 days in advance. The dress code is smart casual, so leave the tracksuits and flip-flops at home.
(212) 381-1237
56 Beaver Street, New York, NY 10004
Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse in Hartville
Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse is Wyoming's oldest bar, founded in 1862. The menu is very simple — choose between one of four steaks or a shrimp dinner, select a soup or salad, and you're set. All steaks are USDA prime grade to provide the best flavor possible. The aging process also ensures the meat stays tender for each and every diner. According to the owners, there's no chance you'll find another steakhouse anywhere near Miners and Stockmen's that provides such high quality food at affordable prices. Apparently, people even cross state lines just to have a hearty meal before heading back home.
The owners are proud of what they do and know that Miners and Stockmen's is a generational institution that can stand the test of time. The restaurant is open from Thursday to Sunday for dinner. If you find yourself in Wyoming, be sure to give this steakhouse a try, and don't miss out on sampling one of the 35 different whiskeys available behind the bar.
(307) 836-2008
608 Main Street, Hartville, WY 82215
The Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City
The Old Homestead Steakhouse is one of the longest continually operating restaurants in the United States, since opening in 1868 in the Meatpacking District in New York City. This is the place to go if you're looking for a massive cut of USDA prime dry-aged beef. Even if you don't love beef, the extensive menu includes options like oysters and a variety of seafood and salads. You can visit for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, but if you don't live in the city, you can order steaks, burgers, bacon, and more through Goldbelly.
The Sherry family has owned The Old Homestead Steakhouse since the 1950s. Before purchasing it, Harry Sherry's first job at the restaurant was scrubbing dirty dishes. Now, his grandchildren, Greg and Marc Sherry, co-own the legendary steakhouse. You can thank them for being able to import Kobe beef into the United States. After working with the USDA, agencies in Japan, and Japanese beef producers, Kobe beef met USDA standards, and the import ban was removed. Thanks to Greg's network in Japan, he became the only foreign restaurateur or meat vendor to be given access to special auctions in Japan, which allowed him to bring Prized Wagyu to The Old Homestead. That alone makes the restaurant worth a visit.
(212) 242-9040
56 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Keens Steakhouse in New York City
Albert Keen founded Keens Steakhouse in 1885, in an area known at the time as the Herald Square Theatre District. Naturally, actors, producers, playwrights, and more regularly frequented the restaurant. It's the only remaining member of the Herald Square Theatre District, showing its longevity and ability to adapt to changes over the years. Keens Steakhouse is also home to the largest collection of churchwarden pipes in the world, as patrons would store their pipes at the steakhouse and use them while visiting. Notable members of the Pipe Club included Teddy Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, and Albert Einstein.
If you get the chance to visit, be sure to try the famous mutton chop. All steaks are dry-aged on-site and are only the finest USDA prime grade. You can also order a whole Maine lobster to complement your steak for the ultimate surf and turf experience. Keens is open for lunch and dinner on weekdays and for dinner on weekends. You can also order everything from lamb chops to merch through Goldbelly.
(212) 947-3636
72 West 36th St, New York, NY 10018
Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn
Carl Luger's Café, Billiards, and Bowling Alley joined the New York steak scene in 1887. The beloved institution was at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge, which was completed about 15 years after the restaurant opened. As a result, a new wave of business people entered Brooklyn for the first time, bringing in substantially more business.
In 1920, Sol Forman established Forman Family across the street from Peter Luger. The company sold various products, and Forman regularly took prospective clients to the restaurant. Unfortunately, the restaurant fell into disrepair after the death of Peter Luger, but Forman loved it enough to purchase it and keep it running. The Forman family still owns the restaurant and has expanded to Las Vegas and Tokyo locations. The family is still involved in the meat selection process of USDA Prime beef, and the selected products are dry-aged at the restaurant.
The menu is straightforward, with very few frills. You can get steak, lamb chops, salmon, or sole for mains. For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu is longer than the sides. You can also order the famous Peter Luger steak, bacon, and sauce through Goldbelly to have at home. It's worth noting that credit cards aren't accepted, so be sure to bring a debit card or cash when you visit.
(718) 387-7400
178 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Buckhorn Exchange in Denver
The Buckhorn Exchange was founded in 1893 by Henry H. Zietz as a symbolic structure of the Old West. The name comes from the nearby Rio Grande Railroad yards and the Buckhorn lounge where railroaders would stay for the night. President Roosevelt visited the restaurant in 1905, and you can see a photo from his visit and a flag from his train engine on display at the restaurant, along with hundreds of other pieces of memorabilia. Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Princess Anne also visited the famous restaurant over the years. The menu is carefully crafted to reflect the local culture, with offerings like buffalo, elk, and Colorado lamb. You'll also find plenty of traditional USDA prime grade beef.
Zietz made it through Prohibition by transforming the front of the restaurant into a grocery store with a secret passageway leading to the second floor for customers who wanted to drink. When Prohibition was repealed, Buckhorn was issued the very first liquor license in the state. Zietz died in 1949 and left the restaurant to his son, who kept it until his health began to fail in 1978. The family sold it to a group of investors who have preserved all of the memorabilia throughout the establishment. Among the collection are two striking bars made in Germany in 1857, priceless antiques that stand the test of time.
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis
St. Elmo is the oldest Indianapolis steakhouse still housed at its original address. It's known for fantastic steaks, seafood, and an eye-watering cocktail sauce. It was founded in 1902 by Joe Stahr, who named it after the patron saint of sailors. It started out small with a simple menu, and the decor remained largely unchanged over the years. St. Elmo changed hands to Harry Roth and Isadore Rosen from 1947 to 1986, before the current owner, Stephen Huse, purchased it.
In 1997, his son joined the business and remains the current operator. Huse gave the restaurant a pricey renovation, with an open kitchen, additional private dining rooms, and a wine cellar. In 2011, part of the second floor was converted into the 1933 Lounge, a speakeasy-style space featuring a late 1800s vintage bar back made by Brunswick. Here, you can find classic cocktails and bar menu items.
Although St. Elmo is a steakhouse, it's equally known for its shrimp cocktails — it serves 135,000 of them annually. It also serves around 162,000 pounds of steak each year, highlighting just how popular the location really is. You can purchase bottled sauces, seasonings, cocktails, and steaks to have in the comfort of your home, but you won't get to experience the exceptional service and swanky atmosphere the steakhouse is known for.
(317) 635-0636
127 S. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
John's Grill in San Francisco
John's Grill was founded in 1908 and was the first restaurant to open in downtown San Francisco following the major 1906 earthquake. It has always been a place for everyone and has constantly adapted to changes — the rebuilding of San Francisco, World War II, and political and social changes in the late 20th century. You'll notice hundreds of photos of local celebrities and politicians lining the walls, as well as some from national politics. Andy Warhol, Bill Gates, and Steve Jobs are just a few of the big names to have dined at John's Grill.
It continues to be frequented by local elected officials, celebrities, residents, and tourists since being an institution for more than a century. When you're ready to eat, you'll find a menu filled with options for almost any diet, including everything from steaks and seafood to salads and pasta. However, you must try Sam Spade's Lamb Chops, named after author Dashiell Hammett's private eye.
(415) 986-0069
63 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Oklahoma City
Cattlemen's Steakhouse is Oklahoma's oldest continually operating restaurant. It opened in 1910 and quickly became a mainstay among workers in the area. It changed ownership in 1926 and was one of the only places that stayed open after dark, and also became known for its home-brew during Prohibition. A few decades later, it was owned by Hank Frey, an avid gambler. While playing dice with a local man Gene Wade, Frey gambled Cattlemen's if Wade could roll two threes. And just like that, Wade was the proud owner of the steakhouse and displayed the lucky 33 on the wall.
Ronald Reagan, George Bush, and John Wayne have all eaten at the iconic steakhouse over the years. It's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the week — if you want a filet mignon at 7:00 am, this is the place to go. Cattlemen's has been featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and Southern Living. It's also been inducted into the National Steak House Hall of Fame. If you've never been to Oklahoma City, Cattlemen's might be the motivation you need to check it out.
(405) 236-0416
1309 S. Agnew, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
The Palm in New York City
Pio Bozzi and John Ganzi immigrated from Parma, Italy, and opened a restaurant in NYC in 1926. It was supposed to be named Parma, but due to their accents, it was registered as Palm, so they pivoted. It wasn't originally a steakhouse, but after a customer asked for a steak, John Ganzi ran to the butcher, cooked it, and almost instantly became famous.
After a couple of decades, Walter Ganzi and Bruno Bozzi, the next generation, took over and added a surf and turf option with lobster. Even during the war when prime beef was limited, they only served the best. The next generation of owners, Bruce Bozzi Sr. and Wally Ganzi Jr., worked effortlessly to bring in a new crowd to The Palm by relaxing the dress code. They also expanded to Washington D.C., West Hollywood, Houston, and another location in New York City. Soon after, they expanded further with locations in the Hamptons and Chicago.
By the late 1990s, there were 10 new restaurants throughout the country, plus a location in Mexico City. The Palm is also known for its collection of caricatures, as many talented cartoonists in the 1920s would dine there and pay for their meals by drawing on the restaurant's walls. This tradition lives on; you can regularly find new caricatures. The menu includes several different steaks to choose from, as well as classic Italian dishes and fantastic seafood.
(212) 333-7256
250 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019
Gallaghers Steakhouse in New York City
Helen Gallagher and Jack Solomon opened Gallaghers as a speakeasy in 1927 during Prohibition just a few blocks from Radio City Music Hall. In 1933, Prohibition ended, and Gallaghers became a steakhouse. Located on Broadway, it quickly became a mainstay for celebrities and sports stars. In 1943, Gallagher passed away, and Solomon married Irene Hayes, who became the co-owner of the restaurant. Twenty years later Solomon died, so Hayes became the sole owner.
Just a year later, she sold the restaurant to Jerome Brody, who revamped the steakhouse and opened it up for lunch. Things went well for a few decades, and Brody left the restaurant to his wife after passing in 2001. She held onto it until 2013, when she sold it to Dean Poll. He renovated it to bring it back to its former glory, and it reopened in 2014 and has been a successful landmark in New York City ever since. Gallaghers has an extensive menu with a variety of steaks and other proteins, seafood, salads, appetizers, and more. It's safe to say that you won't leave hungry. You can also visit Gallaghers in Boca Raton, Florida.
(212) 586-5000
228 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Charlie's Steakhouse in New Orleans
While some steakhouses on this list find pride in opulence and sophistication, Charlie's Steakhouse in New Orleans keeps things simple — it doesn't even have a menu. Yes, you read that correctly. When you visit, you simply tell your waiter which steak you want and how you want it cooked. You'll also notice an extensive whiskey collection ready for sampling.
Charlie Petrossi founded Charlie's in 1932, and his family ran it for three generations. It was a family-run establishment through and through: if you were a regular, you didn't even have to place an order for your food to show up at your table. When Hurricane Katrina hit, Charlie's closed for three years. Eventually, the family sold the restaurant to Matthew Dwyer, a long-time customer and occasional bartender at the steakhouse.
Dwyer ran it successfully for 12 years, but the restaurant was forced to close during the pandemic, and tragically, he passed away in the summer of 2020. So, his family and friends purchased the restaurant, which reopened in early 2021 and has been going strong ever since. Charlie's has a storied history, but its essence and atmosphere will never be tamed. If you find yourself in New Orleans, you can't miss this iconic institution.
(504) 895-9323
4510 Dryades St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City
Jess Kincaid and Jim Wright opened Jess & Jim's Steak House in Kansas City in 1938. In 1957, a tornado destroyed the restaurant, forcing them to move to the location where the restaurant remains today. The steakhouse's claim to fame comes from an unlikely place: Playboy Magazine. In 1972, Jess and Jim's was featured in a food column in Playboy, bringing major press to the establishment. A few decades later, the magazine also named the restaurant one of the best in the world. In honor of the article and acclaim, the chef created a 25-ounce Playboy Strip, which is still on the menu today.
Kincaid left the restaurant after starting a family, so Wright hired his cousin to manage the dining room. In 1977, Wright's health worsened, so he left his cousin in charge. His sons took over in 1990, making it a family-owned and operated restaurant since its opening. The menu includes everything from steaks and burgers to fried chicken and shrimp, so it's still worth a visit, even if you aren't a big steak eater.
(816) 941-9499
517 East 135th Street, Kansas City, MO 64145