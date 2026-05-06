Are Strawberry Leaves Okay To Eat?

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Scan the produce section at your local grocery store or farmer's market, and you might find the number of delicious gifts provided by nature almost overwhelming. What's more, some shoppers may miss many of the incredible offerings right in front of their eyes, simply because they're unaware of how to take advantage of them. That's often the case with strawberry leaves. As berries go on to star in various dishes, the leaves head for the trash or compost bin. In reality, the entire fruit, including the leaves, is not only edible but an excellent choice health-wise.

Strawberry leaves contain notably higher levels of polyphenols than the fruit itself. These valuable antioxidants help reduce the risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease and cancer. The leaves are also a source of vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, fiber, and iron. Strawberries are nutrient-dense fruits, which classifies them as one of nature's superfoods, but to maximize their healthy properties, you may want to think twice before you discard the leafy tops.

Eating strawberry leaves also reduces the amount of food waste, a serious and growing problem in many parts of the world. Food is the single largest category of items filling up landfills, meaning every item you don't throw out helps reduce this burden. And unlike compost heaps, where biological material can safely break down, food rotting in commercial dumps produces methane, a harmful greenhouse gas.