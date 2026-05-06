Are Strawberry Leaves Okay To Eat?
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Scan the produce section at your local grocery store or farmer's market, and you might find the number of delicious gifts provided by nature almost overwhelming. What's more, some shoppers may miss many of the incredible offerings right in front of their eyes, simply because they're unaware of how to take advantage of them. That's often the case with strawberry leaves. As berries go on to star in various dishes, the leaves head for the trash or compost bin. In reality, the entire fruit, including the leaves, is not only edible but an excellent choice health-wise.
Strawberry leaves contain notably higher levels of polyphenols than the fruit itself. These valuable antioxidants help reduce the risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease and cancer. The leaves are also a source of vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, fiber, and iron. Strawberries are nutrient-dense fruits, which classifies them as one of nature's superfoods, but to maximize their healthy properties, you may want to think twice before you discard the leafy tops.
Eating strawberry leaves also reduces the amount of food waste, a serious and growing problem in many parts of the world. Food is the single largest category of items filling up landfills, meaning every item you don't throw out helps reduce this burden. And unlike compost heaps, where biological material can safely break down, food rotting in commercial dumps produces methane, a harmful greenhouse gas.
Strawberry leaves: how to enjoy this underrated treat
Those looking to maximize both the amount of strawberry flesh and leaves from each batch they buy may wish to invest in a strawberry huller, a tool designed to easily remove the tops and cores of strawberries with a twist of the wrist. This handy item tends to be safer and more efficient than trying to hull strawberries by hand, while also producing a cleaner, more standardized removal. If you've separated the leaves from the fruit and are wondering, how am I supposed to eat these? We've got answers.
Strawberry leaves are a versatile ingredient that can be integrated into nearly any diet in various ways. They can be added to salads or smoothies, where they'll blend right in with other greens. The leaves work well as a condiment. They can be pickled in the vinegar of your choice, or mixed into an herb-forward chimichurri. Of course, the simplest method is enjoying them still attached to the berry itself, which also saves you the time of removing them.
This eat-it-all approach isn't a good idea in all cases. For some of the world's most dangerous fruits, like elderberries, parts of the plant, including the leaves, are poisonous. Strawberry leaves, however, are completely safe. They're also tasty, healthy, and consuming them helps lower food waste, making it a slam-dunk decision to enjoy this bonus treat.