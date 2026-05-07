Shoppers Say This Costco Milk Is A Dead Ringer For Fairlife
As the protein craze sweeps the nation, dairy milk has been making a comeback after years of declining sales. Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk is a major player in the white dairy milk category, thanks to its high protein content, strong social media presence, and staggering year-over-year sales growth. Now, a new competitor from Costco has entered the ring, and shoppers say it's a convincing dupe to the Fairlife brand.
Kirkland Signature Ultra-Filtered Reduced Fat Milk, 2%, Lactose-Free might not roll off the tongue as easily as Fairlife, but it's getting rave reviews. One Instagram influencer compared the macronutrients of Kirkland's milk with Fairlife 2% and pointed out that they are exactly the same: 120 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbs, and 13 grams of protein. He also points out it's much cheaper — three half-gallons (64 ounces each) of the Kirkland milk retail for about $10.59, which is comparable to the price of two 52-ounce bottles of Fairlife.
As for the taste, one Redditor said, "Love it. I did a side-by-side taste test and couldn't really tell the difference from Fairlife." Another Reddit user agreed: "Tasted very similar to me, too, although I only used it to make my usual protein smoothie that I previously used Fairlife milk for ... Glad to have this option." Costco released its three-packs of ultra-filtered milk in April 2026 in the Austin, Texas, area. The item is expected to appear in other locations in the forthcoming months.
Here's what you need to know about ultra-filtered milk
If you're wondering what ultra-filtered milk is and if it's safe to drink, the good news is that it's essentially a concentrated version of regular milk. It's processed as normal, and a percentage of fat is separated. Then, the remaining milk is passed through a filter membrane. This filter allows protein, calcium, and certain fat-soluble vitamins (like A and E) to pass through, but removes most of the water and lactose — the complex sugar that naturally occurs in milk. After that, some fat and water may be reintroduced to create that familiar milky texture. Ultra-filtration not only results in a product with 50% less sugar, but it also allows many lactose-intolerant consumers to drink dairy milk.
While you wait for Costco to roll out Kirkland Signature Ultra-Filtered Reduced Fat Milk in your area, you might want to try Aldi Friendly Farms lactose-free ultra-filtered milk, which is also a Fairlife dupe. Whatever your options, we hope you udder-ly (sorry!) enjoy protein-packed, ultra-filtered milk!