What Is Ultra-Filtered Milk And Is It Safe To Drink?

Raw milk and its potential health hazards have received lots of news coverage. However, on the other end of the spectrum sits ultra-filtered milk, which is more processed than the traditional pasteurized version. As the name implies, it goes through an additional filtration process. Not only is this dairy product safe for drinking, but it also offers some enhanced nutritional benefits. For instance, ultra-filtered whole milk can contain 13 grams of protein and 6 grams of sugar (along with being largely lactose-free), whereas regular whole milk usually contains about 8 grams of protein and 12 grams of sugar.

Advertisement

To achieve ultra-filtration, milk is processed as normal and separated from the fat. The resulting skim milk goes through a special filter that retains the protein but allows lactose, water, and other small molecules to be removed. Afterward, water is added and detached fat is reintroduced as needed. Some brands of ultra-filtered milk also incorporate lactase, which takes care of lingering lactose by breaking it down into easier to digest components.

This results in a sweeter-tasting beverage as well as a thicker consistency due to the extra protein. Additionally, ultra-filtered milk brands like Fairlife have a much longer shelf life than regular milk because of ultra-pasteurizing. This involves subjecting the liquid to higher temperatures for a shorter period of time.

Advertisement