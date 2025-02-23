What Is Ultra-Filtered Milk And Is It Safe To Drink?
Raw milk and its potential health hazards have received lots of news coverage. However, on the other end of the spectrum sits ultra-filtered milk, which is more processed than the traditional pasteurized version. As the name implies, it goes through an additional filtration process. Not only is this dairy product safe for drinking, but it also offers some enhanced nutritional benefits. For instance, ultra-filtered whole milk can contain 13 grams of protein and 6 grams of sugar (along with being largely lactose-free), whereas regular whole milk usually contains about 8 grams of protein and 12 grams of sugar.
To achieve ultra-filtration, milk is processed as normal and separated from the fat. The resulting skim milk goes through a special filter that retains the protein but allows lactose, water, and other small molecules to be removed. Afterward, water is added and detached fat is reintroduced as needed. Some brands of ultra-filtered milk also incorporate lactase, which takes care of lingering lactose by breaking it down into easier to digest components.
This results in a sweeter-tasting beverage as well as a thicker consistency due to the extra protein. Additionally, ultra-filtered milk brands like Fairlife have a much longer shelf life than regular milk because of ultra-pasteurizing. This involves subjecting the liquid to higher temperatures for a shorter period of time.
A few words of warning about ultra-filtered milk
Most people can consume ultra-filtered milk without any major concerns, but those with certain health conditions may want to steer clear of the beverage. While protein is an essential nutrient, too much of it can be a bad thing for some people with chronic kidney disease. That's because ailing renal organs struggle to filter out waste, which could allow unhealthy amounts of nutrients like protein, potassium, and phosphorus to accumulate. In fact, people with kidney disease who are not on dialysis are often urged to partake in a low-protein diet to maintain the health of their kidneys.
Ultra-filtered milk is an excellent choice for people with lactose intolerance. However, those with dairy allergies should not consume the product because it could trigger a highly dangerous reaction such as anaphylaxis. Accordingly, the latter folks are better off exploring the wide selection of non-dairy milk options. (Here are our picks for the non-dairy milks made from the best ingredients, including Blue Diamond Almond Breeze and Dream Rice Milk.) In the absence of these issues, ultra-filtered milk is a great alternative to conventional dairy, thanks to its nutrient-rich composition.