How Bees Actually Make Honey Might Catch You Off Guard

Honey is one of those natural products that many people take for granted. Beyond knowing that bees and plants are involved, the average person might not know much about the process. Even though humans have enjoyed honey for thousands of years, the (literally) stomach-turning process may catch some off-guard.

Honey-making starts in a predictable and generally well-known way. Worker bees scan a several-mile radius around their hive for nectar-bearing plants, each type of which offers a unique flavor and aroma profile when the honey is raw. Once the bee locates the nectar, its long tongue siphons it into a special nectar organ inside its body, where a chemical process known as inversion begins. This involves the bee's stomach breaking down and altering the nectars' sugars to inhibit crystallization.

When worker bees return to their hive, the contents of this stomach are transferred directly to a house bee, who essentially regurgitates the substance from one insect to another. Some of this lightly treated pre-honey is fed directly to young bees, with the rest is regurgitated one final time into the prebuilt honeycomb structure. After briefly fanning the area with their wings to dry out the honey, the bees seal each honeycomb cell with wax to eat later, unless humans harvest it.