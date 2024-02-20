59 Honey-Based Recipes You'll Be Sweet On

Honey may be nature's most versatile sweetener, a nectar-like syrup that picks up the flavor of the regional plants pollinated by its buzzing creators. There are so many types of honey available for so many uses, each adding botanical essences and decadent textures to all sorts of creative recipes. It's not unrealistic to collect your favorites to give everything you cook its own signature honey-flavored personality. If only you had some inventive dishes to get you off to a sweet start ...

Luckily, our creative recipe team has assembled some exceptional dishes that put the inimitable flavor of honey at the center of the table. From sweet breads that do double-duty as dinner rolls and dessert treats to fish entrées that let glorious glazes take center stage, this selection is a buzz-worthy bouquet of the finest honey recipes in the field. Sink into the sugary bliss and let honey become a part of your gourmet routine.