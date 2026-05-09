Does Tequila Really Taste Different In Mexico?

For some, a whiff of tequila signals the start of a celebration. For others, it's a headache-inducing reminder of their worst college hangover. Polarizing as it may be, this spirited spirit is one of Mexico's most beloved exports. And if you happen to be among those who have sworn it off after a night of one too many shots, a trip to its birthplace just might change your mind. If there's one thing to know before taking another sip of tequila, it's that the beverage can actually taste different south of the border.

The liquor is still made the same way — extracted from the sugars of the blue agave plant, twice distilled, and aged — but it may have a lower alcohol content by the time it reaches the bottle. In the United States, "neutral spirits," including tequila, must be bottled with a minimum ABV of 40%. That's 80 proof, and that's pretty darn boozy. In Mexico, tequila can legally be sold with an ABV as low as 35% and no higher than 55%. However, it's commonly bottled at 38% or lower.

Even as small a shift as 2% alcohol volume can make a noticeable difference in taste. You could trade out that spicy, throat-stinging burn associated with tequila in the States for a more mellow-tasting sip in the drink's home country. Sure, it's a little less potent, but the spirit certainly goes down smoother when it's poured at a lower proof.