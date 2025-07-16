The Vintage Food That Helped Soldiers Survive The Civil War

Surviving the American Civil War required more than just dodging bullets and bayonets. It also meant keeping tens of thousands of hungry, tired men fed, a task almost as gargantuan as the war itself. Naturally, the soldiers didn't enjoy fine dining while on the march, but one staple of their diet might be very hard on modern palates — literally. It's an old-fashioned type of biscuit known as hardtack.

The appeal of hardtack was its simplicity, a feature that also led to the food's main drawbacks. It can be made from just flour, salt, and water, sometimes with some fat mixed in. All of these were common, relatively easy-to-transport ingredients that allowed soldiers or camp cooks to whip up a batch whenever time allowed.

After mixing the ingredients, the hardtack was baked multiple times to remove as much water as possible, making it unlikely to go bad. The downside of this process was that the food became hard as a rock, hence the name. To avoid a painful busted tooth, soldiers often soaked the hardtack in water to soften it into a more edible mush or fried it into a sort of pancake. Soaking also helped clear out insects and worms, which frequently made their way into the biscuits.