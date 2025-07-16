The Vintage Food That Helped Soldiers Survive The Civil War
Surviving the American Civil War required more than just dodging bullets and bayonets. It also meant keeping tens of thousands of hungry, tired men fed, a task almost as gargantuan as the war itself. Naturally, the soldiers didn't enjoy fine dining while on the march, but one staple of their diet might be very hard on modern palates — literally. It's an old-fashioned type of biscuit known as hardtack.
The appeal of hardtack was its simplicity, a feature that also led to the food's main drawbacks. It can be made from just flour, salt, and water, sometimes with some fat mixed in. All of these were common, relatively easy-to-transport ingredients that allowed soldiers or camp cooks to whip up a batch whenever time allowed.
After mixing the ingredients, the hardtack was baked multiple times to remove as much water as possible, making it unlikely to go bad. The downside of this process was that the food became hard as a rock, hence the name. To avoid a painful busted tooth, soldiers often soaked the hardtack in water to soften it into a more edible mush or fried it into a sort of pancake. Soaking also helped clear out insects and worms, which frequently made their way into the biscuits.
A long military history
Although hardtack was undeniably a Civil War staple, that's not the only situation where this nearly indestructible ration found a home. Versions of the product have been popular with sailors and soldiers for thousands of years, dating back as far as the ancient Egyptians and Romans. But its historical importance doesn't make eating it any more pleasant. (In fact, it's among the various foods from "Tasting History" that Max Miller didn't like.)
These days, military members out in the field eat substantially better, thanks to the development of modern "meals, ready to eat", often referred to as MREs. These are typically far more diverse in flavor and may contain meats, pasta, fruit, and sweets. They are well-rounded nutritionally and even come with a heat source so that diners can enjoy a hot meal wherever they are.
It's worth noting that there are numerous old-school military foods we still eat today for reasons ranging from taste to convenience, including condensed milk and spam. However, hardtack isn't one of them, and even the most history-obsessed foodies shouldn't expect to see it around anytime soon.