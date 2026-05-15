The Strange Hiring Test Every Worker Has To Pass At Moe's Southwest Grill
If you want a job at Moe's Southwest Grill, there's one skill you'll want to bone up on before you worry about your burrito-building aptitude. Every member of the team, from management to line cooks, faces one test they need to pass. At your job interview, you'll be asked to give your best "Welcome to Moe's!"
Since providing a welcoming atmosphere is part of what it's really like to work at Moe's, the catchphrase is imperative, according to former company president Bruce Schroder. He had to pass the test himself before heading to the C-suite. "You have to have the courage and be kooky enough to not feel self-conscious," Schroder said in a Business Insider interview. People have come to expect the greeting every time they walk into the restaurant, and Schroder even got the welcome when he got off the elevator on the first day of his job.
'Welcome to Moe's' is a rally cry for employees
There are lots of things about the chain that might surprise you, such as the fact that there is no Moe from Moe's Southwest Grill. The moniker actually stands for "Musicians, Outlaws & Entertainers' Story," which is the backbone of the chain's rock-n-roll, rebellious vibe. But in the end, the untold truth of Moe's is that all of the eccentricities are designed to create a friendly, fun environment for people to enjoy their meals in — and that starts right when diners arrive.
Even on the Moe's website, the chain acknowledges that sometimes the "Welcome to Moe's" greeting can scare the "bejesus" out of new customers, but the company wants to extend a warm invitation for people to eat and enjoy themselves. Moe's calls the greeting a "rally cry," and according to a Facebook post by the brand, employees might be saying those three powerful words around 25 times an hour in every location.
The famous "Welcome to Moe's" greeting may be even more iconic than the restaurant's food. (Here's our ranking of its menu items from worst to first). So, if you want to join the Moe's Southwest Grill team, you better brush up on your greeting skills and maybe drink a little lemon water with honey to prepare your voice before your job interview.