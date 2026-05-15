The Strange Hiring Test Every Worker Has To Pass At Moe's Southwest Grill

There are lots of things about the chain that might surprise you, such as the fact that there is no Moe from Moe's Southwest Grill. The moniker actually stands for "Musicians, Outlaws & Entertainers' Story," which is the backbone of the chain's rock-n-roll, rebellious vibe. But in the end, the untold truth of Moe's is that all of the eccentricities are designed to create a friendly, fun environment for people to enjoy their meals in — and that starts right when diners arrive.

Even on the Moe's website, the chain acknowledges that sometimes the "Welcome to Moe's" greeting can scare the "bejesus" out of new customers, but the company wants to extend a warm invitation for people to eat and enjoy themselves. Moe's calls the greeting a "rally cry," and according to a Facebook post by the brand, employees might be saying those three powerful words around 25 times an hour in every location.

The famous "Welcome to Moe's" greeting may be even more iconic than the restaurant's food. (Here's our ranking of its menu items from worst to first). So, if you want to join the Moe's Southwest Grill team, you better brush up on your greeting skills and maybe drink a little lemon water with honey to prepare your voice before your job interview.