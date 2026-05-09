What Lemonade Does Starbucks Actually Use In Its Drinks?
Summer is fast approaching, and that means so is lemonade season. The deliciously tart sip is available anywhere from gas stations to sit-down eateries, but your favorite chains love getting in on the fun, too (and many have their own proprietary blends). Chick-fil-A's lemonade, for example, is made fresh every day with an unbelievable number of lemons — more than 250 million per year — and is used in fan-favorite drinks like the Sunjoy, a mixture of lemonade and sweet tea. Starbucks is another spot that's known for lemonade drinks, including offerings like its lemonade refreshers. But as you're sipping, have you ever wondered where the lemonade actually comes from?
Starbucks' lemonade begins with a concentrate that's then mixed with water to create the liquid used in all of your favorite beverages. In a TikTok, one barista shared the process, in which the boxed concentrate is then diluted with water. The ingredient list for the chain's lemonade is simple, including only water, lemon juice, sugar, and lemon oil.
While you can purchase the beverage on its own, Starbucks uses lemonade in some of its most popular drinks. Besides refreshers, current sips on the menu featuring the tart beverage include tea and lemonade drinks and a blended strawberry lemonade that incorporates crème Frappuccino syrup and strawberry puree. Starbucks has never offered up alternatives for its recipe if you want to recreate it at home, but some Redditors have said that Simply Lemonade is a great store-bought alternative.
Starbucks has historically offered some unique lemonade drinks
Refreshers and green tea might be the things that first come to mind when thinking of Starbucks' lemonade offerings, but the chain has actually gotten creative with its beverages. While Starbucks currently sells a blended strawberry lemonade, in the past, customers have ordered frozen lemonades off the 'secret menu' — the frosted lemonade menu hack you need in your life. If a refresher is what you're after, one of Starbucks' new drinks in spring 2026 is the Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher (and its energy-infused counterpart).
When it comes to unique, but less popular items, Starbucks' cold brew lemonade from 2022 was definitely a controversial addition. Baristas were unimpressed, with one on Reddit calling it, "just as vile as it sounds." Despite the negative feedback from employees and the item's removal from the menu, the chain still offers curious sippers a recipe to follow at home which includes sparkling water combined with lemonade and cold brew.
In 2024, Starbucks offered customers a chance to sip on a spicier lemonade drink. The chain's Spicy Lemonade Refresher came in three flavor variations: dragonfruit, pineapple, and strawberry. All of these options featured Starbucks lemonade in combination with its proprietary 'Spicy Chili Powder Blend.' Much like other unique beverages on the menu, the Spicy Lemonade Refreshers were only around for a limited time and opinions varied from some enjoying the kick of heat to baristas saying no one was ordering the drink at their location.