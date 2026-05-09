What Lemonade Does Starbucks Actually Use In Its Drinks?

Summer is fast approaching, and that means so is lemonade season. The deliciously tart sip is available anywhere from gas stations to sit-down eateries, but your favorite chains love getting in on the fun, too (and many have their own proprietary blends). Chick-fil-A's lemonade, for example, is made fresh every day with an unbelievable number of lemons — more than 250 million per year — and is used in fan-favorite drinks like the Sunjoy, a mixture of lemonade and sweet tea. Starbucks is another spot that's known for lemonade drinks, including offerings like its lemonade refreshers. But as you're sipping, have you ever wondered where the lemonade actually comes from?

Starbucks' lemonade begins with a concentrate that's then mixed with water to create the liquid used in all of your favorite beverages. In a TikTok, one barista shared the process, in which the boxed concentrate is then diluted with water. The ingredient list for the chain's lemonade is simple, including only water, lemon juice, sugar, and lemon oil.

While you can purchase the beverage on its own, Starbucks uses lemonade in some of its most popular drinks. Besides refreshers, current sips on the menu featuring the tart beverage include tea and lemonade drinks and a blended strawberry lemonade that incorporates crème Frappuccino syrup and strawberry puree. Starbucks has never offered up alternatives for its recipe if you want to recreate it at home, but some Redditors have said that Simply Lemonade is a great store-bought alternative.