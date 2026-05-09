This Glass Instantly Elevates Your Tequila Experience
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Tequila's esteem has grown in the U.S. over the years. In recent memory, it was the stuff of spring break shots and a quick way to kick off a buzz at the bar, but the margarita — a classic cocktail you should know how to make that happens to feature this spirit — has been around since at least the 1950s. Beyond mixology, tequila has become something of a sipping spirit as the market has moved toward 100% agave. A good tequila is wonderfully complex, and with the right glassware, you can really enhance its flavor. To elevate your tequila sipping experience, pour it into a flute glass and enjoy it slowly.
Fully appreciating a multifaceted spirit starts with your sense of smell, but with a regular shot glass, your nose is just too close to the liquid. A tequila-specific flute glass, like these Riedel Tequila Glasses on Amazon (or even a regular champagne flute), allows the aroma to rise to the top so you can inhale some flavor and prepare your palate before the liquid ever hits your tongue. Beyond the flavor, the look may also help magnify the experience. Flute glasses are often associated with elegance, so your eyes tell you you're sipping something refined rather than gulping down a shiver-inducing shot.
How to most effectively sip tequila from a flute
While it may seem like something a fancy cocktail bar would do, you probably shouldn't chill your flutes. The colder the spirit, the more muted the flavor. To appreciate the full aroma and taste of your tequila, serve it and the glass at room temperature. Swirling the flute will bring more floral and earthy agave notes to your nose.
Once you've taken a sip, try swishing the liquid in your mouth to take in the distinctive mouthfeel. Any tequila, depending on provenance, alcohol content, and aging, will offer unique viscosity, texture, and astringency that can open up a whole new world of sipping appreciation. After taking in the mouthfeel, inhale through your nose, swallow, then exhale through your mouth to ensure that the flavor has been fully dispersed.
If you'd like some added nuance without making a full-on cocktail, give tequila a boost with a pinch of salt to bring out a little sweetness and counteract the alcohol burn if you find it too harsh. Beyond flute glasses, the classic tequila copita glass, which sort of resembles a miniature brandy snifter, also maximizes the spirit's full aroma and flavor. You can even use traditional Scotch whisky snifters, which feature a slightly longer glass neck and larger mouth. Both are great for holding in your palm if you want a full mid-century cocktail party vibe, but holding the flute glass by its long stem will keep your tequila from warming up in your hand. Whatever vessel you choose, take your tequila beyond the shot glass for an instantly elevated sipping experience.