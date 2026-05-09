This Glass Instantly Elevates Your Tequila Experience

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Tequila's esteem has grown in the U.S. over the years. In recent memory, it was the stuff of spring break shots and a quick way to kick off a buzz at the bar, but the margarita — a classic cocktail you should know how to make that happens to feature this spirit — has been around since at least the 1950s. Beyond mixology, tequila has become something of a sipping spirit as the market has moved toward 100% agave. A good tequila is wonderfully complex, and with the right glassware, you can really enhance its flavor. To elevate your tequila sipping experience, pour it into a flute glass and enjoy it slowly.

Fully appreciating a multifaceted spirit starts with your sense of smell, but with a regular shot glass, your nose is just too close to the liquid. A tequila-specific flute glass, like these Riedel Tequila Glasses on Amazon (or even a regular champagne flute), allows the aroma to rise to the top so you can inhale some flavor and prepare your palate before the liquid ever hits your tongue. Beyond the flavor, the look may also help magnify the experience. Flute glasses are often associated with elegance, so your eyes tell you you're sipping something refined rather than gulping down a shiver-inducing shot.