Anna Wintour Banned These 3 Smelly Foods From Met Gala Menus

The annual Met Gala is a glamorous fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. While the fashion and celebrity guests often steal the spotlight, we here at Mashed are focused on the menu. The food selection is typically (at least in part) determined by Anna Wintour, Vogue editorial director and the Gala's lead chairperson (for instance, Wintour tasked Marcus Samuelsson with the Met Gala's 2021 plant-based menu). This year, her rules may keep three common foods off the table.

In an exclusive 2024 interview with Today, Wintour revealed that she banned chives, onions, and garlic from the Met Gala menu. "Those are three things I'm not particularly fond of, so yes, that's true," she confirmed. Instead of these alliums that are notorious for causing bad breath, guests who attended two years ago received a myriad of dishes that doubled as art. Think spring-inspired recipes like veggie salad with butterfly-shaped croutons, a beef filet crowned with a tortellini rose, and an almond cremeux molded into an apple shape and topped with a walnut "leaf."