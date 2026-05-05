It's Pineapple Season: Here's How Experts Choose The Sweetest, Juiciest Fruit At The Store

When summer is on the horizon, you may start envisioning a piña colada in your future. If our assumption is correct, you should know how to tell if a pineapple is ripe. Luckily, we're privy to a few pieces of expert advice for choosing the best pineapple at the supermarket or farmers' market.

When Mashed asked the pros their tricks and tips for finding the freshest produce, they suggested using your senses. Whole Foods produce inspector Josiah Leet advised looking at the pineapple first, explaining, "The fruit or vegetable has a way of telling you how fresh it actually is." A ripe pineapple is yellow all over. Green signals it's underripe, while dark orange means it's overripe. "Pineapples will be firm but with a subtle color change from green to gold," Leet adds. The perfect pineapple will have a slight give when squeezed.

Finally, give the pineapple a whiff. "You should be able to hold [it] up to your nose and smell the fruit; that means it's at its peak," Chef Milena Pagan told us. If the bottom of the pineapple smells vibrant, sweet, and tropical, add it to your cart. If there's a sour or fermented odor, it's past its prime. For the best options, Pagan suggests a store that's known for its fruit. "If there's a produce specialty store nearby, I always go there first, but for all purposes I go to Market Basket ... Whole Foods also takes a lot of care with sorting its produce."