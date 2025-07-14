This Pork-Stuffed Pineapple Bomb Is Summer's Boldest Recipe

Pork and pineapple aren't exactly a new pairing (tacos al pastor, anyone?), but a pork-stuffed pineapple certainly bridges into inventive territory. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is no stranger to getting creative in the kitchen, and that's exactly what she does in her porky-stuffed grilled whole pineapple recipe, which really is as over-the-top as it sounds. As Watkins herself puts it, "This is one impressive stuffed pineapple! Over the top? Absolutely! Locked and loaded with flavor? Totally!"

Originally taking inspiration from the "swineapple" trend popular some years ago (which involved stuffing a pineapple with pulled pork and wrapping it in bacon before grilling the whole thing), Watkins wanted to take things even further. So, instead of pulled pork, this pineapple is stuffed with chorizo sausage, and the flavor of this robustly-seasoned sausage penetrates the pineapple from the inside out. "To pair with the chorizo-stuffed center, the exterior of the pineapple is coated with a seasoning blend of cumin, garlic, onion, and annatto (for a punchy pop of red)," Watkins explains. A homemade chipotle barbecue sauce ties the whole thing together, resulting in an impressive centerpiece that will wow at your next luau (or backyard barbecue).

As for how you'd possibly dig in to such a dish, Watkins opted to make tacos with it, topping them off with cilantro, pickled red onion, and jalapeño. She notes that you could also make a tasty rice bowl with the pork-pineapple mixture, or just enjoy slices with classic barbecue sides.