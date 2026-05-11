The 12 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joints In The US
Considering the hamburger and its flashier cousin the cheeseburger are among the most popular foods in the United States, it's surprising how much people don't know about them. The secret history of hamburgers is that nobody can agree on where burgers come from or who invented them, leading to arguments in which just about everyone is wrong one way or another.
But if you really want to start an argument, ask a room full of hungry people where you can find the best burgers in the United States. Chances are if you ask a hundred people, you'll get a hundred different answers, because once people find their spot, they don't often sway. Burger fans can also be fiercely local: Forget about the best fast food burgers, just about every town in America has that one little burger joint that the locals swear by to the exclusion of all others.
Finding one of these mythical burger paradises can be tricky, though. Often the best burgers aren't found in shiny, upscale eateries. They're made on greasy flattops in the back of a bar by a guy with an eyepatch, or flipped on a griddle in a food truck parked in an alley between a junkyard and a bail bondsman's office. No frills, sometimes even no fries or condiments: These hole-in-the-wall burger joints are just about making the best burger, period. Here are the best we've managed to find.
1. Amboy - Los Angeles, California
Amboy — or Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers to give its full title — is a tiny little burger stand hidden inside a shopping plaza in the New Chinatown neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. But it's safe to say that word has gotten out about Amboy's signature burger. In 2025, it was named one of the top 25 best burgers in the entire world.
The secret to Amboy's amazing burgers is the "Quality Meats" part of the equation, as Amboy is a functioning butcher shop on top of being a destination eatery for burger aficionados around the globe. The restaurant butchers and grinds the meat in house for each burger, meaning you're assured both freshness and top-quality cuts.
Unlike many trendy burger restaurants, Amboy hasn't let its newfound fame affect prices, as you can still get the classic Amboy burger for just a 10 spot. But if you want to bling out, there are plenty of upscale choices, including truffle and steakhouse options for people who like both their flavors and their meat on the thick side. Customers also rave about the Fancy DH, which features a 10-ounce dry aged patty. "This has to be in my top 5 burgers ever," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Aged to perfection, classic no gimmicks just deep flavor. [...] 10/10."
(213) 935-8188
727 N Broadway Ste 117, Los Angeles, CA 90012
2. Hudson's Hamburgers – Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Hudson's Hamburgers in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest hamburger joints in the entire country. First opened way back in 1907 in a roadside tent called the "Missouri Kitchen" by Harley M. Hudson, the restaurant's famed "Huddy Burgers" have become a regional staple, attracting burger enthusiasts from far and wide.
More than a century into operation, Hudson's Hamburgers is still run by the Hudson family, now in its fifth generation serving up burgers. And tradition very much shapes the menu, as there are no french fries or milkshakes available. About the only major change from the original is that you can now get a cheeseburger.
There's a reason the burgers are an unchanging classic, though: They were done right the first time. According to loyal customers, Hudson's is still the best burger joint in the Pacific Northwest, with one enthusiast even staging their wedding reception there. Though the restaurant is no longer in a tiny tent, it's still quite small, so plan ahead, as seating is limited and crowds can be large. "This has got to be the best hamburger in the western hemisphere! 'NO JOKE,'" wrote one Yelp reviewer. "This hands down is the best!"
(208) 664-5554
207 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
3. Latham's Hamburger Inn – New Albany, Mississippi
Named one of the South's most beloved hamburger restaurants by Southern Living, Latham's Hamburger Inn in New Albany, Mississippi, has been crafting delicious hamburgers for nearly a century. Originally opened in 1928, Latham's is a narrow shotgun diner with a counter nearly as long as a CVS receipt, where hungry patrons can grab a stool and scarf down the restaurant's signature specialty: the Doughburger.
The doughburger is a Depression-era invention where the patty is a mix of meat and flour, allowing for more burgers with less meat. The patty is also fried, giving it a unique crispy texture. Having less meat in your burger may sound counter-intuitive, but locals swear by it as a riff on the regional favorite known as a slugburger. As a result, Latham's Hamburger Inn has gained a reputation as one of the best burger joints in the South.
If you don't want a doughburger (or a slugburger!), don't worry, because the restaurant also has a top-notch smash burger as well. Latham's Hamburger Inn is also known for its selection of pies, so make sure you leave room for dessert.
facebook.com/lathamshamburgerinn/
(662) 539-7023
106 Main St W, New Albany, MS 38652
4. Jim's Drive-In – Lewisburg, West Virginia
John Denver's hit song "Take me Home, Country Roads" famously begins "Almost Heaven, West Virginia." Now we finally know exactly what he was referring to: the hamburgers at Jim's Drive-In in Lewisburg. An old-school roadside snack stand that's been dishing out classic diner fare since the 1950s, Jim's Drive-In hasn't missed a beat over the decades, winning accolades in 2024 for having the region's best burger.
The name isn't just for nostalgia, either, as Jim's Drive-In still offers old-school carhop service. Just park your car, give your order, and wait for it to be delivered to your open window. Beyond the classic cheeseburger, you can also get a Southern-style pimento cheeseburger for some additional flair. And while customers laud the restaurant's fresh cut, house made french fries, they also hype the onion rings, leaving diners with a true dilemma — unless you simply get both.
And why not? "If you take a bite of the food here, you will most likely fall in love with the place," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The burgers here are divine and I think you'd be crazy not to get it."
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington St, West Lewisburg, WV 24901
5. El Mago de las Fritas – West Miami, Florida
If you've never had a Fritas Cubana, also called a Cuban burger, it's a dish you need to try at least once in your lifetime. Invented in Cuba and imported to Miami, a frita typically consists of a beef chorizo patty served on a Cuban roll. And when you try it, there's no question where you should go for the best and most authentic experience: El Mago de las Fritas in West Miami, Florida.
A favorite of everyone from Anthony Bourdain and Guy Fieri to Bobby Flay and even Barack Obama, "El Mago de las Fritas" translates to "The Magician of the Fritas." And that magic comes from "El Mago" himself, Ortelio Cárdenas, who has turned the humble frita into an artform. At El Mago de las Fritas, the patty comes topped with handmade potato sticks, adding a bit of crunch to the burger. Though these magic fritas come in many varieties, locals recommend the double with cheese and an egg on top for a truly decadent dining experience.
That richness of flavor is a primary reason El Mago de las Fritas is considered to be the best of Miami's classic Cuban diners, with those in the know saying if you can eat at just one Miami restaurant, this is the one. "In Miami, there are fritas — and then there's El Mago de las Fritas," one reviewer wrote on Yelp. "This isn't just a burger joint, it's a shrine, a greasy temple where ground beef, chorizo, and potato sticks unite to remind you why life is worth living."
(305) 266-8486
5828 SW 8th St, West Miami, FL 33144
6. White Manna Hamburgers – Hackensack, New Jersey
If you want to have an authentic and delicious old-school onion slider, accept no substitutes and head to the one and only White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Of course, burger fans can be excused for being confused. White Castle, which is also known for cooking its sliders with onions, is not the same as White Manna. And just to make things even more complicated, there's another hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Jersey City, New Jersey, called White Mana which was once affiliated with White Manna. Where are the trademark lawyers when you need them?
They're probably too busy chowing down on White Manna Hamburgers' acclaimed burgers, which the restaurant has been serving up since it opened in 1946. Named one of the 20 burgers you need to eat before you die by GQ magazine, these juicy sliders have been featured on numerous TV shows over the years and are so iconic that many patrons have taken to making their own knockoffs at home.
But nothing can compare to the real deal. "The double hamburger or cheeseburger has juiciness to spare," one Yelp reviewer gushed. "Manna doesn't need clowns or kings, since the real deal laughs at cartoon pretenders. Five easy stars."
(201) 342-0914
358 River St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
7. Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen – Milford, New Hampshire
Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen in Milford, New Hampshire, is exactly that — a humble roadside eatery with wood-paneling and a menu that includes the top-rated burger in the state. The restaurant was the culmination of a five decade career for chef and founder "Papa" Joe Oneail. Sadly, Papa Joe passed away at the end of 2025, but his family continues to run the restaurant, keeping his legacy of great food going. "The definition of 'family run,'" wrote one devotee on Reddit. "Seriously, if you don't like what you get here then you really just don't like burgers."
If you do like burgers, local customers recommend trying the smash burger, and also praise the restaurant's excellent side dishes, which include fries several ways, poutine, and more. Papa Joe's also keeps the prices humble: The most expensive burger on the menu is still a shade under $10, so your wallet will enjoy it as much as your stomach does.
(603) 672-9130
237 South St, Milford, NH 03055
8. Matt's Bar – Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Jucy Lucy from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is one of the most famous regional burgers in America. It's a cheeseburger made differently: Instead of putting the cheese on top of the patty, the cheese is first formed into a ball which is then encased in ground beef. Bite into the burger, and a wave of molten cheese gushes out like a secret treasure – just make sure you wait for it to cool a bit or you could burn yourself.
If that sounds like your kind of adventure, there's just one place you need to go: Matt's Bar, where the Jucy Lucy was reportedly invented more than seven decades ago. And according to diners, the burgers at Matt's Bar live up to the reputation, with the joint's signature Jucy Lucy considered by some to be among the best burgers in the United States. "Their Juicy Lucy still is the best burger in my books. The burger is everything it's hyped up to be," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Every bite is pure nostalgia and perfection."
(612) 722-7072
3500 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
9. Sister Liu's Kitchen – Durham, North Carolina
Rou Jia Mo is the name of an ancient Chinese street food that translates to "meat in a bun." So it's no wonder that in America, these delicious sandwiches are colloquially known as Chinese burgers. And while that meat may not be the typical ground beef patty you might expect in your burger, the results are just as delicious.
Just ask anyone who's had a Chinese burger at Sister Liu's Kitchen in Durham, North Carolina. The menu at Sister Liu's Kitchen offers up three kinds of Chinese burgers: beef, pork, and vegan. And the results speak for themselves: In 2024, Sister Liu's Kitchen was named by Yelp as one of the Top 10 burger joints in the entire U.S. Curious burger aficionados who have tried the burger praise its juiciness and texture, with the pork burger coming in for specific adulation thanks to its authentically Chinese flavors.
(984) 244-3973
5504 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd Ste 103, Durham, NC 27707
10. The Workingman's Friend – Indianapolis, Indiana
Perhaps the most famous burger in Indianapolis, Indiana, is also one of the cheapest in the area: the cheeseburger at The Workingman's Friend. Opened in 1918, The Workingman's Friend has been just that for over 100 years — a place where working class people can get top level food without paying gourmet prices.
Noted for its stellar smash burger, The Workingman's Friend is an old-school roadside diner where you can still get a classic burger done right for around six bucks. In fact, all the burgers are under 10 dollars, and the most expensive item on the menu is a salad. According to customers, though, trying the salad instead of the restaurant's iconic burger would be a wasted opportunity. "This burger was a top burger I've had in my life," one shellshocked diner wrote on Yelp. "I've had a ton of burgers in my time but this experience is up there at the top."
workingmans-friend.weeblyte.com/
(317) 636-2067
234 N Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
11. Jiffy Burger – Manchester, Tennessee
Originally opened back in 1965, Jiffy Burger in Manchester, Tennessee, has never lost that classic old-time burger joint feel. The interior is like a shrine to mid-20th-century Americana, complete with the classic black-and-white checkered flooring, but you can also get your grub delivered to your car window just like grandpa used to do. And according to customers the restaurant is still cash only, so if you want a bite, leave your Bitcoin at home!
It's not just the vibe that's immaculate in this little roadside eatery, though. The food is top notch too, with customers raving about the size and taste of the joint's legendary cheeseburgers. And locals swear by the restaurant's loyal staff, many of whom have been providing down-home customer service here for decades. As one customer wrote on Yelp, "Reminds me of the old time food with taste and flavor and served hot."
(931) 728-4452
1001 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355
12. Boots Burger – Rockwall, Texas
When "Boots" Moody opened Boots Burger in a tiny building tucked away in a Rockwell, Texas, residential neighborhood back in 1968, there's no way he could have imagined that six decades later, the restaurant would become a viral sensation online thanks to its delicious cheeseburgers. Nowadays, Boots Burger is run by his son, David Moody, but the burgers are better than ever, attracting not just internet foodies but the loyalty of locals who swear by the simple yet delicious burgers. "The smells coming out of the order window will put you in a trance like all the delicious burger flavors just hitting you in the face," gushed one Yelp reviewer.
The menu is as straightforward as the classic taste: You can get burgers or cheeseburgers, with or without hot relish, chips, and peppers. That's it, just simple burgers done right. But make sure you get your order in early: Boots Burger is only open for lunch hours from Tuesday through Saturday, and when the kitchen runs out of meat, the doors close.
(972) 722-5802
701 Austin St, Rockwall, TX 75087
Methodology
In order to determine the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in America, we looked at those three basic criteria. First, of course, the restaurant had to be located in the United States. Then we looked at the quality of the burger itself, weighing awards, critical acclaim, word of mouth, online reviews, and social media comments to form a complete picture of how the burgers stacked up against each other. Only the top burgers made the cut.
Finally, we evaluated the hole-in-the-wall nature of the establishment itself. Restaurants that are small, old, dark, and historic were given an edge over bigger, newer venues. We wanted those places where the walls themselves have absorbed so much smoke coming off the grill that the very bones of the restaurant smell like burgers. This list is the result.