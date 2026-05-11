The 12 Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joints In The US

Considering the hamburger and its flashier cousin the cheeseburger are among the most popular foods in the United States, it's surprising how much people don't know about them. The secret history of hamburgers is that nobody can agree on where burgers come from or who invented them, leading to arguments in which just about everyone is wrong one way or another.

But if you really want to start an argument, ask a room full of hungry people where you can find the best burgers in the United States. Chances are if you ask a hundred people, you'll get a hundred different answers, because once people find their spot, they don't often sway. Burger fans can also be fiercely local: Forget about the best fast food burgers, just about every town in America has that one little burger joint that the locals swear by to the exclusion of all others.

Finding one of these mythical burger paradises can be tricky, though. Often the best burgers aren't found in shiny, upscale eateries. They're made on greasy flattops in the back of a bar by a guy with an eyepatch, or flipped on a griddle in a food truck parked in an alley between a junkyard and a bail bondsman's office. No frills, sometimes even no fries or condiments: These hole-in-the-wall burger joints are just about making the best burger, period. Here are the best we've managed to find.