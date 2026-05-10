9 Airport Food Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

It's a well-known fact that you often have to rely on quick and convenient foods when traveling, especially if your trip is by air. Not only is it a challenge to pack nutritious and gut-friendly food due to space limitations, but you also have to consider airport security requirements. Plus, you're focusing your energy on getting to the airport on time, making it through security, and arriving at your gate.

But this doesn't mean you should eat anything that's available in the terminal. After all, the last thing you need is to get sick while traveling or develop traveler's diarrhea — a consequence that affects about 30 to 70% of people depending on destination, according to the CDC.

To avoid feeling less than 100% when you arrive at your destination, it's prudent to be aware of some airport restaurant red flags and why they pose an issue. Keeping these tidbits of information at the forefront of your mind could potentially prevent gastrointestinal issues, including stomach upset and food poisoning, as well as keep you functioning on all cylinders. Here are the top nine red flags you need to be aware of when it comes to eating at the airport.