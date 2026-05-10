Dua Lipa Adds These 2 Unexpected Ingredients To Vanilla Ice Cream And She's Honestly On To Something

You might know Dua Lipa for her music, book club, activism, and the fact that she always seems to be living her best life. She's "obsessed with food," as she told "Dish Podcast." In fact, every so often, Lipa goes viral just for confessing her love for some unusual food combinations.

In 2023, she told BBC Radio 1, "I don't think chocolate ice cream is that good." When the host asked her about gelato, she rejected that, as well. (Heresy!) Instead, she said, "You know what I love? So, I get vanilla ice cream, and I put olive oil on it and sea salt ... So many people that I've shown it to, I've brought to the dark side." Of course, the trend then went viral on TikTok.

Model and influencer Nara Smith made a TikTok calling this sweet-savory-salty combo her "favorite late-night snack." (While she didn't credit Lipa, it was only a couple months after the pop star shared her love for this dessert.) Smith said she serves up vanilla ice cream with "two scoops, sometimes even four, and then I drizzle it with some good olive oil — kay, just stick with me — and then you need some kind of flaky sea salt. I just do the plain one, but sometimes I also do the smoky one." She sprinkled the salt on top and dug in, savoring every bite she took on camera.