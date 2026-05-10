Dua Lipa Adds These 2 Unexpected Ingredients To Vanilla Ice Cream And She's Honestly On To Something
You might know Dua Lipa for her music, book club, activism, and the fact that she always seems to be living her best life. She's "obsessed with food," as she told "Dish Podcast." In fact, every so often, Lipa goes viral just for confessing her love for some unusual food combinations.
In 2023, she told BBC Radio 1, "I don't think chocolate ice cream is that good." When the host asked her about gelato, she rejected that, as well. (Heresy!) Instead, she said, "You know what I love? So, I get vanilla ice cream, and I put olive oil on it and sea salt ... So many people that I've shown it to, I've brought to the dark side." Of course, the trend then went viral on TikTok.
@bbcradio1
thoughts on @Dua Lipa's unusual ice cream additions? 👀🍨 #dualipa #dua #dualipavideo #dualipainterview #icecream
Model and influencer Nara Smith made a TikTok calling this sweet-savory-salty combo her "favorite late-night snack." (While she didn't credit Lipa, it was only a couple months after the pop star shared her love for this dessert.) Smith said she serves up vanilla ice cream with "two scoops, sometimes even four, and then I drizzle it with some good olive oil — kay, just stick with me — and then you need some kind of flaky sea salt. I just do the plain one, but sometimes I also do the smoky one." She sprinkled the salt on top and dug in, savoring every bite she took on camera.
Dua Lipa's history of unusual food combinations
Roughly one-third of the comments on Nara Smith's video credited Dua Lipa, one-third were incredulous, and one-third were game to try the combo (or had tried something similar and liked it). While Lipa suggested this recipe in 2024, controversy about the idea in general continues to swirl. A Reddit poster called this trend a "scam" in 2025, provoking a heated discussion in which some commenters mentioned Salt & Straw's arbequina olive oil flavor — although you'd need to sprinkle on your own salt, as it isn't listed as an ingredient.
Olive oil and sea salt vanilla ice cream isn't the only controversial dish Lipa has prepared. After a video of her grilling shrimp was posted to X in 2023, the internet was in shambles, with debate over whether the grill was even lit. In 2024, Lipa created another TikTok uproar when she mixed Diet Coke, pickle juice, a couple pickles (seemingly on accident), jalapeño "sauce," and a slice of jalapeño. (Her friends weren't as excited about the flavor combo as she was.)
There's no doubt Lipa has a genuine love for food and unique flavor combos, but perhaps she's also gearing up to start her own culinary business? In 2024, The Guardian reported that Lipa was awaiting approval for an official license to protect her name in regards to a line of dairy and non-dairy ice creams and related products, like milkshakes and cakes. We'll be first in line to try any strange ice cream flavors!