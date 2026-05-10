The First-Date-Restaurant Controversy Diners Couldn't Agree On

We've all heard advice on the absolute worst foods to order on a first date. Stay away from foods that are messy or unfamiliar, and keep an eye out for anything that might get stuck in your teeth. Then again, some people don't even get as far as ordering on their first date — that's what happened in a viral TikTok from 2023 that racked up more than 12,000 likes on the platform. A man took a woman out on a first date to The Cheesecake Factory, and she refused to get out of the car. "Who takes someone that looks like this to a chain restaurant?" the woman asked.

Sure, corporate casual chains are some of the worst restaurants for a first date, but was this an overreaction? The internet is divided. On TikTok, some viewers are fully on board with the woman's need for a nicer date spot. "You deserve it, Lady!" wrote one commenter. Others felt that she was in the wrong. "She can't take her eyes off herself," was one Redditor's comment when the video was reposted to r/ImTheMainCharacter.

The couple in the video (who go by the names Alicia and Jay) call it off. "I don't have a lot of rules, I don't have a lot of expectations for our first date," Jay said in the video. "But, I've already set them, and you've broken every one." His levelheaded manner made some TikTok viewers side with him immediately. "God bless his heart," wrote one, while another noted, "He seems really kind."