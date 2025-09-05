The Cheesecake Factory Menu Just Got Bigger And Better

If you've ever looked at The Cheesecake Factory's menu and thought, "Gosh, I wish there were more options," then good news: the restaurant has recently added 14 new dishes to its already extensive menu. Eight new appetizers and six new bowls give guests even more options at a restaurant already known for an abundance of menu items. Oh, and don't forget the new cheesecake flavor — Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake — and a number of non-alcoholic drink options that recently joined the fray.

The new Bites menu features Avocado Toast, Baked Brie with Truffle Honey Butter, Chicken and Biscuits, Crispy Rice Cakes with Crab, Meatball Sliders, New Orleans Cajun Shrimp, Parm Truffle Fries, and Ricotta Cheese Toast. Meanwhile, folks craving a bowl can choose from Carnitas, Orange Cauliflower, Peruvian Chicken, Southern Fried Chicken Bowl, or a Teriyaki Salmon Bowl.

If that sounds like a lot to choose from, well, it is. To make your next order experience a little easier, The Cheesecake Factory invited me to try out every new item. Read on to find out which items are a must and which you can skip (or at least save for another visit).