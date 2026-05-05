A Once-Popular Costco Product Seems To Have Gone Missing (And Good Riddance)

It's a bit of an open secret that store-exclusive brands like Kirkland Signature are sometimes manufactured by big companies. As for the company behind Costco's organic tortilla chips, this product was previously made by Mission Foods, as indicated on its packaging from a few years ago. The labeling has since changed, which means Costco possibly switched manufacturers. Could that explain the drop in quality? Hard to say.

While we don't know who or what is responsible for the tortilla chips' decline, customers have been vocal about why they no longer like them. On Reddit, a Costco member explained, "[Kirkland Signature organic tortilla ships] went from being more soft, large, salted, and flavorful of corn – to now being brittle, tiny, barely any salt, and mostly flavorless."

If you're seeking replacement tortilla chips, there are other options. Las Fortunitas corn tortilla chips are available at select Costco locations. One Redditor lauded the Las Fortunitas brand, explaining, "I was still eating from the bag a month [after purchase], and they were still nice and crispy." Something else to keep in mind is that a homemade tortilla chips recipe is pretty simple to execute, and the results can be just as crunchy and flavorful as the best store brands.