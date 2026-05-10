Who Owns Texas Roadhouse?

Texas Roadhouse is one of the country's largest casual dining chains, dominating steakhouse sales and beating out competitors like LongHorn and Outback. The late Kent Taylor, the chain's founder who opened its first outlet in Clarksville, Indiana in 1993, was also the initial owner. He raised $300,000 from three doctors based in Elizabethtown, Kentucky — John Rhodes, Patel Desai, and Amar Desai — who helped fund early outlets.

When the company went public in 2004, its major equity holders (who each held over 5% of the company's shares) included the founder and his initial investors. Since then, Texas Roadhouse has grown to over 800 restaurants across nearly a dozen countries, with two additional restaurant brands under its umbrella: Bubba's 33 and Jaggers. As is true of most large, publicly traded companies, owners now include institutional investors like BlackRock, Inc., Alliancebernstein L.P., Capital World Investors, and others.

While ownership of Texas Roadhouse has evolved over the years to encompass growth, the company still sees its late founder as a leader. "In my opinion, Kent is the owner of this company. [There's] only been one owner of our company," the steakhouse chain's CEO, Jerry Morgan, told Nation's Restaurant News in 2024. Many of Texas Roadhouse's most distinctive quirks, from each outlet's unique mural to the shrewd strategy of remaining closed for lunch most days, stem from its founder.