Ditch The Oven And Use This Appliance For Perfect Baked Potatoes

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Baked potatoes might just be the ultimate side dish to enjoy with a good cut of meat. They're easy to make and can be super simple and delicious with a little butter and salt or fully decked out, like the loaded baked potatoes at your favorite steakhouses. One issue, however, is that, while they're technically very easy and pretty hands-off to make in the oven, they can take up to an hour to cook. So, they're not ideal for a quick weeknight meal. But, when you cook them in a special appliance — a pressure cooker, or even better, an Instant Pot — they'll be done in as little as 20 minutes.

When baking a potato — or more correctly, steaming it — an Instant Pot is probably the safest and easiest way to go because they come with automatic safeguards that will shut the machine off if pressure has built too high and you can merely set them to the time of the cook. Traditional, old-school, stovetop pressure cookers, on the other hand, are pressurized pots with a tight fitting lid that can be a little dangerous if not monitored when cooking on the stove. That said, both will work for this baked potato trick.