The Boomer Cooking Behavior That Baffles Younger Generations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eating at a boomer's home can be a bit of a mixed bag. Sometimes, you get nostalgic, heartwarming dishes like the melt-in-your-mouth beef bourguignon grandma used to make. Other times, you'll be served a plate of dry, tough meat and vegetables boiled beyond recognition. Given that some boomer classics are retro recipes worth bringing back, why is it that some members of the Baby Boomer generation tend to overcook their food?

As with anything tied to food habits, there's no single answer to the question, but rather a number of interconnected factors. One of the foundational elements to all this, however, is likely the issue of food safety. The guidelines that shaped modern industrial food safety practices in the U.S. were issued only in 1996; the first boomers had already turned 50 by then. Prior to this landmark year in food safety, there were higher rates of reported illnesses caused by contaminated food reaching American homes and restaurants.

Since heat is one of the most effective ways to kill harmful bacteria lingering on food items, it's possible that overcooking food was seen as the best way to avoid foodborne illnesses. We know today that these bacteria can die at temperatures that don't turn your steak into a slab of leather, but it wasn't as simple back then. Our standards for cooking are shaped by how the world around us changes, and some boomers may be sticking with what they learned decades ago: to cook food safely and mercilessly.