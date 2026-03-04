The Retro Appetizer That Left Us Scratching Our Heads

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of retro appetizers that have aged exceptionally well and are universal favorites at get-togethers, holiday parties, or sporting events. These include shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs, French onion dip, and pigs in a blanket. Others didn't fare so well, leaving modern cooks and foodies to ponder the who, what, where, why, and how of many old-school appetizers no one eats anymore. One of the most curious of throwback hors d'oeuvres is ham and bananas hollandaise, a recipe so bizarre that some modern folks can't help but try it for themselves.

The concept is simple, and the ingredients are minimal. You start by spreading yellow mustard on slices of deli ham and wrapping each one around a whole, peeled banana (sprinkled with lemon juice). After baking at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, cover the casserole dish with hollandaise sauce and bake for 5 more minutes. The result is a dish of hot, mushy bananas accented with salty ham, tangy mustard, and lemony-butter sauce. Unlike, say, banana curry, where unripe bananas or plantains are cooked with other savory ingredients, many agree that ham and banana hollandaise sounds weird and unappetizing, particularly the strange combination of banana and sour mustard.

We get the concept of pairing sweet and salty elements together, but more so along the lines of salted caramel and Chicago-style popcorn. To be perfectly frank, we ranked ham and bananas hollandaise as a disgusting food that only our grandparents ate.