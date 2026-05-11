The Fresh, Citrusy Topping Your Steak Is Missing

A fine cut of steak does not need much else if cooked properly. Maybe add a little rosemary, maybe add a little thyme, add a side of mashed potatoes, pour yourself a glass of red wine, and enjoy a decadent dinner. However, if you want to switch things up with some unusual steak toppings that actually work, we've got a real contender that you might have not heard of: gremolata.

According to Gordon Ramsay, gremolata is "packed with flavor" and adding it as a topping is "the most perfect way to eat a fillet steak" (via YouTube). A traditional gremolata recipe consits of fresh parsley, garlic, and lemon zest that adds a bright punch to a variety of dishes. Traditionally, gremolata is served as part of a Ossobuco (braised veal) recipe, but the topping is very versatile and goes great with a lot of dishes, especially meat.