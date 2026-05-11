The Fresh, Citrusy Topping Your Steak Is Missing
A fine cut of steak does not need much else if cooked properly. Maybe add a little rosemary, maybe add a little thyme, add a side of mashed potatoes, pour yourself a glass of red wine, and enjoy a decadent dinner. However, if you want to switch things up with some unusual steak toppings that actually work, we've got a real contender that you might have not heard of: gremolata.
According to Gordon Ramsay, gremolata is "packed with flavor" and adding it as a topping is "the most perfect way to eat a fillet steak" (via YouTube). A traditional gremolata recipe consits of fresh parsley, garlic, and lemon zest that adds a bright punch to a variety of dishes. Traditionally, gremolata is served as part of a Ossobuco (braised veal) recipe, but the topping is very versatile and goes great with a lot of dishes, especially meat.
Gremolata's fresh herbs are perfect for a summer steak
Gremolata's abundance of lemon zest and generous sprinkle of fresh parsley fixes the common summer seasoning mistake people make with grilled steaks. Fresh herbs should always accompany grilled steak, especially in the warmer months when they can be easily grown in a garden or bought for cheap at the farmer's market. It's also a pretty customizable topping; Gordon Ramsay adds capers to his gremolata for an extra pickle-y pop.
Gremolata isn't the only way to guarantee your steak has that fresh punch of flavor praised by chefs like Gordon Ramsay. First, make sure you get one of our highest ranked popular cuts of steak to ensure you're getting the best bite of beef. Next, make sure to try out some of the best non-steak sauces for more fantastic flavor combinations. Finally, grab a fork and knife and prep your taste buds for a terrific treat. You'll never want a steak without a little zest ever again!