How Many Shots Equal One Beer?
It's common for people to want to know how much alcohol they're consuming and how it measures up to the other forms it comes in. Since beer is consistently the most popular drink in America, it's a good point of comparison for the alcohol content of everything else. By knowing the number of shots it takes of a particular beverage to match a 12-ounce 5% ABV beer, you can estimate how much you can (or can't) drink on a particular night.
The easiest way to compute this is by referring to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's (NIAAA) guidelines for measuring standard drinks in the U.S. These measurements are based on the most common serving sizes for popular alcoholic beverages and assume that each serving contains roughly 0.6 fluid ounces of ethanol. Since the standard size of beer is defined as a 12-ounce bottle at 5% ABV, all we have to do is find out how many shots are in each of the others' servings.
Wine, for example, has a standard serving of 5 ounces at 12% ABV. Since a shot measures 1.5 ounces, we can calculate that it takes 3.33 shots of wine to match the alcohol content in a 12-ounce 5% ABV bottle of beer. At a standard serving of 8 to 10 ounces, you'll need 5.33 to 6.67 shots of malt liquor at 7% ABV. At 2 to 3 ounces per standard drink, you'll need 1.33 to 2 shots of cordial, liqueur, or aperitif. Since brandy, cognac, and other distilled spirits like tequila and vodka already have one shot as their standard drink size, a single shot of these beverages is already the equivalent of one 12-ounce 5% ABV beer — at least by the U.S. government's definition.
The actual number of shots per beer is a lot more complicated
It gets more complicated, though. Going by standard drinks, however, assumes that the alcohol content of each type of beverage is fixed (and above it was fixed at one 12-ounce 5% ABV bottle), which is far from the case in reality. Beer alone can vary wildly in its alcohol content, with low-alcohol beers going as low as 1.16% ABV and extremely strong beers like Brewmeister's Snake Venom hitting 67.5% ABV. To match a bottle of Snake Venom, for example, you'd have to chug down nearly 42 shots of a 12% ABV wine, or roughly 8 glasses.
But because thought experiments are fun, we can still try to figure things out by basing our conversions on Michelob Ultra, America's most popular beer as of 2025. At 4.2% ABV, we can determine that a single 12-ounce bottle contains about 0.5 fluid ounces of alcohol. Using this as the basis for our beer, we can then compute the shot equivalent of different beverages using estimated average ABV ranges from Alcohol.org.
Using these numbers, we can determine that one 12-ounce Michelob Ultra is the equivalent of 1.04 to 1.19 shots of fruit liqueur, 0.83 to 0.95 shots of gin, 0.72 to 0.95 shots of vodka, and 0.72 to 0.83 shots of rum, whiskey, and tequila on average. There's so much going on with wine that, depending on the style, you might need anywhere from 1.85 to 6.67 shots to match the alcohol content of Michelob Ultra. Everclear — a liquor that has some of the highest amounts of alcohol (95% ABV) — needs 0.35 shots to give you the same buzz as a 12-ounce bottle of Michelob Ultra. Phew, that was a lot of math.