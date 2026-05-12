How Many Shots Equal One Beer?

It's common for people to want to know how much alcohol they're consuming and how it measures up to the other forms it comes in. Since beer is consistently the most popular drink in America, it's a good point of comparison for the alcohol content of everything else. By knowing the number of shots it takes of a particular beverage to match a 12-ounce 5% ABV beer, you can estimate how much you can (or can't) drink on a particular night.

The easiest way to compute this is by referring to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's (NIAAA) guidelines for measuring standard drinks in the U.S. These measurements are based on the most common serving sizes for popular alcoholic beverages and assume that each serving contains roughly 0.6 fluid ounces of ethanol. Since the standard size of beer is defined as a 12-ounce bottle at 5% ABV, all we have to do is find out how many shots are in each of the others' servings.

Wine, for example, has a standard serving of 5 ounces at 12% ABV. Since a shot measures 1.5 ounces, we can calculate that it takes 3.33 shots of wine to match the alcohol content in a 12-ounce 5% ABV bottle of beer. At a standard serving of 8 to 10 ounces, you'll need 5.33 to 6.67 shots of malt liquor at 7% ABV. At 2 to 3 ounces per standard drink, you'll need 1.33 to 2 shots of cordial, liqueur, or aperitif. Since brandy, cognac, and other distilled spirits like tequila and vodka already have one shot as their standard drink size, a single shot of these beverages is already the equivalent of one 12-ounce 5% ABV beer — at least by the U.S. government's definition.