Bars Use Standard Drink Measurements For More Reasons Than You'd Think

If you've worked as a bartender, you may be familiar with "free pouring," in which you count the seconds of a pour to measure liquor. Maybe you've even seen your local bartender "eyeball" different amounts in drinks. Most bars, however, use standard measurements for making cocktails. You may think bartenders who measure out liquor are only following a recipe for signature or complicated drinks, but there are more reasons bars use standard drink measurements than you might think.

One reason is to give customers exactly what they asked for. No patron wants to be shorted on their drink's alcohol, so measuring ingredients ensures that each cocktail is made to customer expectations and that drinks are consistent across the establishment. This also helps staff serve alcohol responsibly, which is a law in most places. Not only do they need to observe patrons for drunken behavior (at which point they should cut them off from purchasing more alcohol), but standard drink measurements give staff an estimate of how much a customer has had to drink within a specific time frame.

Another reason bars use standard drink measurements is to control their inventory. Consistent measurements prevent over-pouring and product waste. Also, bar managers can compare the liquor levels in stock to sales reports to make sure everything adds up. This will alert them to product loss, whether it's from staff making mistakes and wasting drinks or from theft (for example, staff giving away free drinks or drinking liquor themselves without ringing it up).