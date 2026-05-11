This Sweet Sandwich Helped People Get Through The Great Depression

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Today, there's no limit to the over-the-top sandwiches you can find. Depending on where you live, you could be a stone's throw away from an Italian sub, cheesesteak, and lobster roll all at once. Back in 1930s America, the economic fallout of the Great Depression meant folks had a lot less to work with. These years of hardship popularized sandwiches that were extremely simple yet flavorful. Case in point: the banana sandwich.

This sandwich has a short, accessible ingredients list: white bread, banana, and mayonnaise. During the Great Depression, the handheld was especially embraced in the Southern U.S. Although banana and mayo is one of the old-school sandwiches people rarely eat anymore, residents of the South still feel strongly about how it's made. The bread should be pillowy soft and the bananas ripe — firm but still sweet. As for the mayo, purists insist on Duke's, which has arguably been the South's condiment of choice since 1917, and is prized for its extra-tangy flavor.

Bananas became more commonplace in the U.S. in the late 19th century. Once regarded as a luxury item, bananas were partially made more accessible in the South by a determined businessman. Back when purveyors thought a few brown spots made a banana inedible, Samuel Zemurray used the telegraph system to expedite distribution and spread awareness of the fruit so more could be sold. Years of industrialization and a shockingly bloody takeover of Latin American and Caribbean farms made bananas more ubiquitous and affordable.